Backpacker 'accidentally killed herself' after a fight with her boyfriend in Thailand.

Trigger warning: This article discusses suicide, which may be triggering to some readers.

On the night of January 6, 2017, 26-year-old Abigail Brown and her boyfriend, 30-year-old James Brum, watched a movie together before heading out to a club in Phuket.

In the early hours of the next morning, the British couple got into an argument, and Abi headed back to their apartment alone.

Three hours later, after giving her time to “cool off”, James returned and discovered his partner, described as “a gregarious fun loving girl with a zest for life”, had taken her own life.

This week, an inquest ruled her death as a "tragic accident", The Telegraph reports.

Abi's mother, Jane Rowland, told Portsmouth Coroner’s Court of the moment James called her to tell her her daughter had died.

"James said Abi is gone. We had a silly row, she went back to the room...She’s died," she told the court.

"He said [the row] was nothing. They did not really row. I did not see them all the time but they had a whole future planned.

"That night she had too much to drink. She had gone back in a huff. I know in her mind she thought he was going to follow her back, find her and they would move on and never have that row again."

She added that she "truly believed" her daughter had not intended to take her own life.

"She meant only to frighten him or upset him or make him realise how upset she was in that moment," she said.

The court heard that James and Abi were a "loving couple" who had plans to get married and have children together.

"They had a whole future planned," Jane said.

Coroner Samantha Marsh recorded a verdict of misadventure during the inquest, adding that she believe Abi took "a risk" that had terrible consequences.

"I believe Abi undertook a risk, and that was the risk of putting something around her neck but I don't believe Abi intended the consequence of what she did," she said.

"She had a healthy lifestyle and was physically and mentally fit and healthy...In terms of Abi's history, she had never done anything like this before and there were no concerns of mental health issues.

"I think it went wrong. James did not follow her back from the party like she thought he would have done. He did not come home for three hours, maybe he gave her time to cool off.

"For that reason I am satisfied Abi's death was due to misadventure. I am very very sorry for your loss."

Speaking outside the inquest, Jane added that there is "no one to blame for this moment of folly" but urged others to learn a valuable lesson from Abi's mistake.

"When young people travel to these hot exciting places with cheap and unregulated alcohol they need to look out for each other and always stay safe," she said.

If you or someone you know needs help you can call Lifeline on 131 114 or Beyondblue 1300 224 636.