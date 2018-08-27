AFL star Joel Selwood announces his engagement to long time girlfriend Brit Davis.

Geelong Cats captain Joel Selwood and his long-time girlfriend Brit Davis are officially engaged.

The pair announced the news on Instagram last night, sharing gorgeous photos from Victoria’s Campbell Point House, where it’s believed Joel proposed.

“Have myself a Mrs S!” wrote 30-year-old Selwood under the image.

Davis, a 26-year-old model and special needs teacher, also shared a photo of the newly-engaged couple with the hashtag #mrsselwood.

While they’re yet to share a close-up photo of the ring, it looks to be one heck of a big, bespoke diamond cut.

The pair have been dating for several years since meeting through friends. They shared their first date at a South Melbourne coffee shop.

The high profile AFL couple are well known for their charity commitments, including their dedication to the Cotton On Foundation.

They also recently took part in The Footy Show‘s My Room Telethon for children with cancer.



Speaking to the Geelong Advertiser back in 2015, Brit described Joel as “extremely caring and a really loving person”.

“He always makes me smile by doing something ridiculous to make me laugh.”

In three words, Joel described Brit as “caring, hardworking and positive”.

“She’s a really driven girl, with a huge work ethic,” he added.

But before the couple can settle down into all things wedding planning, the Cats star has the task of taking his team through the upcoming AFL Finals.

