"Isolate immediately": What you need to know about Brisbane's new COVID-19 case.

Queensland Health contract tracers are once again in overdrive, after the state recorded a community case of COVID-19.

A 26-year-old landscaper tested positive for the virus late Thursday night, and genomic sequencing has since linked his case to that of a Princess Alexandra hospital doctor who was diagnosed on March 12.

However, with no apparent contact between the pair, the source of the man's infection remains a mystery.

Here's what we know so far.

The new case.

The new patient — a 26-year-old landscaper — is currently being treated in isolation in hospital for the more-infectious UK variant of COVID-19.

He began to develop symptoms on Monday and remained home before testing positive on Thursday.

His infection has been tied to that of the Princess Alexandra hospital doctor who had contracted the virus from returned travellers earlier this month, ending the state's two-month streak of no community transmission.

The doctor had visited four venues in the Brisbane's south while infectious.

However, on Friday, Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said it was likely the new case had caught the virus from an intermediary who is yet to be identified.

Exposure sites.

The new case was moving around the community for several days before becoming symptomatic.

As a result, multiple exposure sites have been named by health authorities, most significant of which is Mamma’s Italian Restaurant in Redcliffe. Anyone who was at the venue between 12:30pm and 3:10pm on Saturday, March 21, is considered a close contact. They must isolate immediately and call 13HEALTH (13 43 25 84).

Ten other venues are listed as casual or low-risk contact sites, including Westfield Carindale, and Bunnings and ALDI in Stafford.

For up-to-date details on exposure sites and times, visit the Queensland Health website.

The response.

The man's infection sparked another lockdown of Brisbane's hospitals and aged care homes.

The partial lockdown, which kicked in at noon on Friday, won't end for a week and affects hospitals, aged care facilities, prisons and disability services providers in the Brisbane City and Moreton Bay council areas.

Health authorities in NSW, Victoria, Western Australia and Tasmania have advised anyone who visited the Queensland exposure sites against entering the states.

People who have visited a high-risk site or area since March 12 and have already travelled interstate are advised to self-isolate and contact public health authorities.

Victorian Government health advice flashed up during Friday night's AFL match in Geelong. Image: Getty.

The advice saw several staff and fans forced to leave Friday night's AFL match between Geelong and the Brisbane Lions at Victoria's GMHBA Stadium.

State Government health advice flashed up onto the stadium's billboards at quarter time, ordering anyone impacted to leave. Among those required to vacate the ground was former player Wayne Carey who was on the Channel Seven commentary team.

What happens next?

Comprehensive contact tracing is underway, and Dr Young on Friday said the next 24 to 48 hours will determine if a wider lockdown is needed.

Anyone who's been in the Brisbane area since March 12 and has even the mildest symptoms is urged to come forward for testing.

"We know that the gentleman who tested positive on late Thursday night was highly contagious," Chief Health Officer Young said.

"We therefore cannot afford to be complacent — if you have any COVID symptoms at all, please come forward and get tested."

— With AAP.

Feature Image: Getty.