For the first time, Brigitte Macron has spoken about her marriage to the French President.

Since 39-year-old Emmanuel Macron became the youngest President in the history of France in May, the spotlight has been focused on one thing: his marriage to a woman who is 25 years his senior.

Now, for the first time, 64-year-old Brigitte Macron has opened up about their controversial relationship, which began when she was his high school teacher.

Speaking to Elle France, Brigitte spoke about how she went from a married mother of three teaching drama, to becoming the ‘First Lady’ of France.

“Emmanuel’s only fault is to be younger than me,” she said of the start of their relationship.

“When I read things about our relationship, I always have the impression that I am reading someone else’s story. Yet, our story is so simple.

“If I hadn’t made that choice to be with him, I would have been missing out on life.”

According to a new biography about the French President, Macron’s parents originally believed their son was dating Brigitte’s daughter, who was in the same class.

When they learned he was actually seeing his teacher, they removed him from his school and sent him to study in Paris.

“There was nothing between us then but gossip was rife,” Brigitte told Elle France.

“I was only preoccupied about my children then… I had a lot of happiness with my children and, at the same time, felt I had to live ‘this love’… to be fully happy.”

Now together for 20 years, Brigitte said the age difference between her and her husband is “nothing”.

“Of course, we have breakfast in the morning, me with my wrinkles and him with his freshness, but that’s how it is,” she said.