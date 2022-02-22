Here are the most popular bridesmaids' dress colours for 2022.

At one point in our lives, many of us will be asked to be a bridesmaid. And often what comes with it is a whole lot of stress, organisation, celebration and (hopefully) a fabulous dress to make up for all the chaos!

And given there are a hefty amount of couples getting hitched in 2022, it's time to start researching wedding trends.

Shapes, styles, material, lengths - there's a lot to consider. So we're here to help narrow down the search for the perfect bridesmaid dress for you and the rest of the bridal party.

Going off the latest trends across the fashion industry down under, we've collated a list of the five most popular bridesmaids' dress colours for 2022, and some fabulous examples for inspiration.

Watch: Mamamia Confessions. The worst request I received as a bridesmaid. Post continues below.

1. Olive and sage bridesmaids' dresses.

Nothing screams sophistication more than a silky sage green bridesmaid dress. It's a colour that consumers were obsessed with in 2021, and it appears that adoration is showing no signs of stopping in 2022. Sage green looks fabulous in a variety of fabrics - like linen and silk blends - and it also complements a range of skin tones, which we love!

Image: The Iconic

Image: Shona Joy.

Image: ASOS.

Image: ASOS

2. Dusty blue bridesmaids' dresses.

You just can't go wrong with a dusty blue bridesmaid dress. It's something both you and the bride will look back on wedding photos and admire, given it's such a classic colour palette that will not age.

It's also a colour that photographs amazingly (hot pro tip).

Image: Hello Molly

Image: SHOWPO.

Image: Reformation.

Image: ASOS.

3. Pale yellow bridemaids' dresses.

Next up is a bit of a fun option.

A pale yellow bridesmaid dress would look fabulous for a beach-themed wedding, or a summer/spring ceremony. Not to mention it's just a very warm and cheerful colour that will provide an edge and uniqueness to the bridal party.

Image: The Iconic

Image: The Iconic

Image: City Chic.

4. Sand tones and neutral bridesmaids' dresses.

For those who would prefer something a bit more elegant, simple and timeless, you cannot go wrong with neutral tones.

And when it comes to this option, you have some variety depending on what works best for each of the bridesmaid's skin tones. Beige, a shimmery rose gold, camel, tan, taupe, blush pink: the choice is yours!

Image: BEC + BRIDGE

Image: ASOS

Image: Fayt The Label

Image: Shona Joy

5. White bridesmaids' dresses.

Last but definitely not least we have a bit of a potentially controversial colour: white. Yep, we said it.

Lots of brides in 2022 and recent years have opted for their bridesmaids to wear white - obviously a far more understated and simple dress compared to the bride's outfit is usually selected, but that doesn't mean white dress bridesmaids can't still demand a little attention on the big day!

Image: Little Party Dress.

Image: The Iconic

Image: The Iconic

What's your favourite bridesmaid dress colour? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: Mamamia/ BEC + BRIDGE/The Iconic/ASOS/Showpo.