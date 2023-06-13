'Get me there, I need to go.' The moment Bride Madeleine Edsell heard about the Hunter Valley crash.

Madeleine Edsell had been enjoying a "fairytale" wedding with Mitchell Gaffney before she learned her wedding guests had been involved in a fatal crash.

On Sunday night, guests were travelling in a coach to their accommodation after attending the wedding in New South Wales' Hunter Valley, when the vehicle rolled on a roundabout.

At least 10 people have been confirmed dead and 25 were taken to hospital with varying injuries. 12 people have since been discharged, as of Tuesday morning.

The bride's cousin, Kynan Stanford, said Edsell, who was involved with the local AFL club the Singleton Roosters along with her husband, tried to attend the scene after learning about the crash.

"The bride was pretty much kicking down the door trying to get in the car, saying, 'Get me there, I need to go' and we were like, 'No, you don’t need to go'," he told 7News.

Guests also started 'panicking' when they learned the coach, which was carrying 36 people, was involved in the incident.

"It was a nice day, pretty good wedding, fairytale stuff, then… we got the news there had been a crash and we all started panicking," one man who was at the wedding told the publication.

Emergency services were called to the site of the crash on Wine Country Drive near Greta, just after 11:30pm, with Acting Assistant Police Commissioner Tracy Chapman describing a frantic scene for those who arrived.

"Emergency responders... were able to smash the front windscreen of the bus in order to pull some people out," Chapman said.

The Daily Telegraph has identified most of the 10 victims, whose families have been notified by NSW Police.

However, formal identification of the victims could still take weeks.

The victims include Zachary Bray from Byron Bay, Angus Craig from Queensland, Darcy Bullman from Melbourne, Tori Cowburn and Rebecca Mullen from Singleton and mother and daughter Nadene McBride and Kyah McBridem also from Singleton.

Nadene's husband, Graham McBride, is being treated in hospital.

Married couple Andrew and Lynan Scott are also among those who lost their lives.

According to the ABC, the pair, who live in Singleton, leave behind two young children.

Andrew and Lynan Scott. Image: Facebook/Lynan Scott.

Tributes are pouring in on social media, with many offering their condolences to the Singleton Roosters Australian Rules Football Club and their loved ones.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese posted a message of sympathy on Twitter to the loved ones of those killed in what he called a horrific tragedy.

"For a day of joy to end in such devastating loss is cruel indeed," he said.

"Our thoughts are also with those who have been injured."

The 58-year-old bus driver, Brett Andrew Button, was taken to hospital under police guard for mandatory testing and assessment.

He was charged on Monday night with 10 counts of dangerous driving occasioning death and one count of negligent driving occasioning death.

The Maitland man was granted bail after a brief court appearance on Tuesday.

Acting Assistant Commissioner David Waddell described Button allegedly driving "in a manner that was inconsistent with the conditions" as he entered the roundabout to turn west onto the Hunter Expressway.

"He lost control of that vehicle and it fell over onto its left side, onto a guardrail."

- With AAP.

Feature Image: Facebook@Madeleine Edsell