What a difference a little time makes!

Almost two years after getting divorced, football great and reality TV star Brendan Fevola has confirmed that he and ex-wife Alex are engaged once more.

And it seems that the newly reunited couple have I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here largely to thank for it.

Alex and Brendan Fevola. Source: Instagram.

Having privately reunited months before the show started, 39-year-old Alex was reluctant for Brendan to join the popular TV series and discuss their private life.

But now Alex says being separated from the man she loves allowed her to see another side and the many ways in which he had changed.

“I used to be proud of him when he played football because he was such an amazing player, [but] I think it was really a new feeling for me to be actually proud of him as a man and as a father and as a human being," Alex said at the time.

"He is actually such a good person in so many ways.”

Alex and Brendan Fevola engaged again. Pictured with their three children. Source: Instagram.

Getting down on one knee amongst a close group of family and friends, Brendan admitted to radio hosts Fifi & Dave that he was worried Alex wasn't going to say yes.

"Because we've been married before and obviously been divorce," he explained before adding "I've got a wife who's an ex-wife who's now my fiancee!"

Brendan Fevola on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here. Post continues...

Originally married in 2005, the pair separated after just 14 months of marriage due to turbulent scandals and the uncovering of Brendan's affair with Lara Bingle. With on and off reconciliations happening throughout the years, with the couple legally divorced in 2014.

After winning I'm a Celebrity and leaving the jungle, 35-year-old Brendan confirmed that he and Alex were living together again, wearing their wedding rings and finally sharing the parenting duties equally.

Whether or not their three daughters will be bridesmaids, only time will tell.