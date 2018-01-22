Former footballer Braith Anasta and his girlfriend Rachael Lee welcome baby girl.

Former NRL star Braith Anasta and his girlfriend, personal trainer Rachael Lee, have announced the birth of their first child together.

“My beautiful soul baby, Gigi lee Anasta – born today,” Lee posted to Instagram on Sunday, introducing her little girl to the world.

Lee said Gigi was born weighing 2.8 kilograms and measuring 47 centimeters. She added that it had “been a long two days”.

“Couldn’t be more in love and obsessed with my girl,” Lee wrote alongside a picture of little Gigi. “I’m glad it’s over (so is Braith). Now we have a gorgeous baby girl.”

Anasta, 36, who retired from football in 2014 after playing for the Bulldogs, Roosters and West Tigers, also shared a snap of Gigi to social media.

“PERFECTION! GiGi Anasta 21/1/18,” was his caption.

The couple’s relief that it’s “over” comes after Lee was violently ill with morning sickness – documented on Instagram last week by Anasta with the hashtag #respect.

As well as this, Lee was in hospital a few weeks ago, Daily Mail reports, in what turned out to be a “false alarm”.

LISTEN: When can you start exercising and having sex after giving birth? We discuss on our pregnancy podcast. Post continues after.

Gigi will be a welcome addition to Anasta and Lee’s family. Lee shares a son Addison with a former partner, and Braith has a daughter Aleeia with his ex-wife Jodi.

Oh, and oddly enough, the newborn’s name is the same as Aussie model Nicole Trunfio gave her new baby girl only days ago. We smell a trend coming on…

