There’s nothing better than avoiding the Boxing Day bargain hunters and participating in the time-honoured tradition of digesting the previous day’s over-indulgences in the comfort of an air-conditioned movie theatre.

Not sure what’s on? We’ve got you covered.

These are the movies released this Boxing Day:

Suffragette

With a kick-arse female cast of Meryl Streep, Helena Bonham Carter and Carey Mulligan, Suffragette is sure to entertain and inspire.

It’s a thrilling drama about the early feminist movement of working women fighting for the vote. After seeing years of peaceful protest achieve nothing, they risk their jobs, homes, children and lives for equality.

The film is rated M for its mature themes and coarse language and has been well received by critics.

Joy

She’s a woman with an idea she’s determined to see succeed. Jennifer Lawrence stars as the movie’s namesake inventor and businesswoman, surrounded by a dysfunctional family and ruthless competitors.

In the dramatic comedy, which also features big names Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro, she navigates the challenges of work, family and love while trying to build a billion dollar empire.

From the director of American Hustle and Silver Linings Playbook (two of the four films in which Cooper and Lawrence have starred together), the film is classified M for infrequent course language.

Daddy’s Home

If you’re after a comedy, the new dad versus stepdad film, Daddy’s Home, might be up your alley.

A divorced cool guy (Mark Wahlberg) re-enters the life of his kids and ex-wife, who is married to a straight, uptight man (played by Will Ferrell). They compete for the kids’ affection and, predictably, chaos ensues.

The film is rated PG but has mild crude humour, sexual references and coarse language, so it may not be overly family-friendly and hasn’t had the best reviews.

Youth

This drama about youth and ageing features an all-star cast of Michael Caine, Jane Fonda, Harvey Keitel and Rachel Weisz.

It’s about two old friends – a film director and a retired composer – who are holidaying at the foot of the Alps and their reflections on the lives of their children and other hotel guests.

The film is classified MA15+ for nudity and a sex scene and has a rating of 73 per cent on review site Rotten Tomatoes.

The Good Dinosaur

This Pixar animation, which also comes in a 3D option, is set in a world where dinosaurs defied extinction. A lively Apatosaurus named Arlo sets out on a journey with an unlikely companion – a human boy.

The family film is rated PG (with mild themes and threats and some scenes that may scare young children) and is received a 77 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Road Chip

Those squeaking, singing chipmunks are back with more family entertainment. Through a series of misunderstandings, Alvin, Simon and Theodore believe Dave is going to become engaged to his girlfriend and dump them so they set about preventing the proposal.

The cast includes Justin Long, Jason Lee, Bella Thorne, Kaley Cuoco. It’s rated PG and contains mild crude humour and comedic violence.

Happy viewing.