'I didn't leave the couch.' 15 incredible books you can read in a single day.

There's not much better in this life than curling up on the couch to catch up on some reading.

But if we're being honest, we're all busy people. There just isn't much time to hunker down for a good book or skip out on sleeping just to keep turning pages.

This is why we're here to only recommend the books that you can definitely read in as much time as it takes to watch a movie (or two).

Everything from unforgettable romances to gripping mysteries and true crime reads that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Here are the books 15 women told us they finished in just a day (or less).

None Of This Is True by Lisa Jewell.

None Of This Is True by Lisa Jewell. Image: Booktopia.

"It's a psychological thriller that is instantly gripping, with so many twists and a pace that makes this so easy to read. It's the best book to get you out of a rut." — Carla Woodhouse, Senior Campaign Executive (SQUAD).

The Vicious Lost Boys series by Nikki St Crowe.

The Never King, The Dark One, and Their Vicious Darling, by Nikki St Crowe. Image: Amazon. The Never King, The Dark One, and Their Vicious Darling, by Nikki St Crowe. Image: Amazon. "After finishing the latest from My Very Favourite Sarah J Maas, I needed some new romantasy to make life worth living. The Vicious Lost Boys series popped up as a recommended read on Amazon so I gave it a crack and I... well, wow. I was looking for spicy romantasy but this was full-on fanta-smut (or, as a friend of mind dubbed it, 'porn with a plot'). It's a reimagining of Peter Pan and Wendy's story, and it's ultra heavy on the spice (seriously, I cannot stress this enough — if you don't want to read about enemies-to-lovers group sex, look away). But I couldn't put it down — I mean literally, I kept reading while I took my dog for a walk — and if the above NSFW trope appeals, and you have a few hours to spend on your couch (with or without a vibrator, your choice), I can rec it highly. It took me all of a couple of hours to get through the first book in the series (and the rest didn't take much longer)." — Alix Nicholson, Weekend Editor.

The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides.

The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides. Image: Booktopia.

"I read this in one sitting — I literally didn't leave the couch until I finished it. From start to finish, I was hooked and twists kept me reading and reading because I had to know how it all ended. I loved it." Morgan Danger, Partner Strategy Executive.

Darling Girls by Sally Hepworth.

Darling Girls by Sally Hepworth. Image: Booktopia.

"Another solid psychological thriller with four main characters. This book is easy to follow, with some good, some bad and some downright horrific behaviour. This is one of those reads you won't be able to stop thinking about." — Isabella Ross, Senior Content Producer.

All That's Left Unsaid by Tracey Lien.

All That's Left Unsaid by Tracey Lien. Image: Booktopia.

"I just finished reading this one and it had me HOOKED. Funny, good pace, devastating and mysterious." — Courtney Ammenhauser, Commercial Executive Producer.

Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi.

Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi. Image: Booktopia.

"This was a very quick read for me. I saw it on BookTok and I couldn't wait to read it. I love the time travel element and found each character's individual story really interesting. Then I read the three other books in the series because that existential stuff really grips me, apparently." — Tahli Blackman, Junior Podcast Producer.

Fat Girl Dancing by Kris Kneen.

Fat Girl Dancing by Kris Kneen. Image: Booktopia.

"A beautiful and heartbreaking memoir by Kris Kneen about living in a fat body. It asks the question: why do we make it so hard for fat people to exist in their bodies? It's confronting and devastating but also joyful, and hopeful and inspiring. I finished it in 12 hours and barely checked my phone or left the house." — Shannen Findlay, Content Producer.

Ghosts by Dolly Alderton.

Ghosts by Dolly Alderton. Image: Booktopia.

"I binged Dolly Alderton's Ghosts in two days. It was funny, charming, and a fabulous insight into the dating scene and society's push and pull towards and against marriage, babies and expectations once you hit a life stage." — Annaliese Todd, Branded Content Manager.

A Simple Favour by Darcey Bell.

A Simple Favour by Darcey Bell. Image: Booktopia.

"A Simple Favour is one of my favourites. It has a really easy-to-follow plot line, but that doesn't mean it isn't engaging. I usually finish it within three reading sessions, cause it hooks me in every time — that's what a good crime drama mystery should do. I also love the fact it was turned into a movie (with Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick)." — Liv James, Social Media Producer.

Down The Rabbit Hole by Holly Madison.

Down The Rabbit Hole by Holly Madison. Image: Booktopia.

"Goodness did I love Holly Madison's Down The Rabbit Hole! It details her experience as a Playboy Bunny and being in the Playboy Mansion. It's so fascinating, is easy to read and gives you a deeper and more honest look at what really went down with Hugh Hefner." — Isabella Ross, Senior Content Producer.

No Exit by Taylor Adams. No Exit by Taylor Adams. Image: Booktopia. "I finished it in a day. The tension builds from the very first page. I couldn't put it down." — Polly Taylor, Page Editor. The Husband's Secret by Liane Moriarty. The Husband's Secret by Liane Moriarty. Image: Booktopia. "I binged this book in two days after being in a rut with reading. It was such a gripping thriller — very similar to Big Little Lies but better!" — Issy McConaghy, Sales Executive. Notes on a Nervous Planet by Matt Haig. Notes On A Nervous Planet by Matt Haig. Image: Booktopia. "The 'chapters' are more like strings of thought so they are super quick (some are only, like, three pages) — pretty much a bunch of short essays about the author's experience with anxiety but also how the world around us makes us anxious. I read it in an hour." — Bree Peiris, Associated Project Manager. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Image: Booktopia. "You want to get mad? Read this book. Cry? Read this book. Laugh and root for the underdog? Read this book. Feel bitterly depressed and alone? Read this book. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo somehow manages to tick all the boxes AND can still be finished within at least seven hours," — Shannen Findlay, Content Producer. The Walsh Sister Trilogy by Marian Keyes. The Walsh Sister Trilogy by Marian Keyes. Image: Booktopia. "Such an easy read (make sure to start from Watermelon) and I loved reading about the different dynamics between the sisters. I also love that the story continues but each book feels like a completely new story with cameos from your favourite characters." — Nicolle Stuart, Chief of Staff.



Feature Image: Booktopia.