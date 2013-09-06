Our picks from the 'Top 50 Books You Can't Put Down' list.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

In need of a good read? You know… One of those books that totally consumes you? The kind that keeps you awake until 3am?

Well, look no further.

Today we’re looking into a list of the Top 50 Books You Can’t Put Down. The list has been hand-picked by Australian booksellers, authors, publishers and readers, and is brought to you by Get Reading! Australia’s Largest Celebration of Books and Reading.

You can check out the Top 50 Books You Can’t Put Down here.

The list includes The Long Road to Overnight Success by Shane Jacobson, The Young Lion by Blanche d’Alpuget and The Rosie Project by Graeme Simsion.

(Did you know Shane Jacobson – aka Kenny – was a writer? Neither did we!)

For this week’s episode of The Book Circle, Shane, Blanche and Graeme joined Cheryl Akle to talk all things books and reading.

Shane Jacobson is a writer, actor and producer who has starred in several films including Kenny and Charlie and Boots as well as in the TV shows Top Gear and Jack Irish. His most recent project is The Time of Our.

Watch Shane’s 30 Second pitch:

Graeme Simsion is a Melbourne-based writer of short stories, plays and screenplays. The Rosie Project is his first novel. Starting out as a screenplay, it later won the 2012 Victorian Premier’s Literary Award for an unpublished manuscript and has since been sold in over thirty.

Watch Graeme’s 30 Second pitch:

Blanche d’Alpuget is an acclaimed novelist, biographer and essayist who has won numerous awards, including the prestigious Australasian Prize for Commonwealth Literature and The Age book award. Her works include Monkeys in the Dark, Turtle Beach, Winter in Jerusalem, White Eye, Mediator: a biography of Sir Richard Kirby and Robert J Hawke: a biography.

Watch Blanche’s 30 Second pitch:

Now if you want to watch more – you can catch the full episode of this edition of the Book Circle below, where Cheryl and the authors talk more about the backgrounds behind the stories to their books:

Have any books you wish you could add to the Top 50 Books You Can’t Put Down?