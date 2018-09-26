The most popular TV thriller series of the decade is coming to Netflix.

More than 10 million Britons tuned in to its finale this week, and now Netflix Australia is bringing us the thriller of the year, if not the decade.

It’s a BBC drama called Bodyguard and if you haven’t heard of it yet, you probably will by the end of next month, with the show set to drop on the streaming service on October 24.

The political, action thriller, stars Game of Thrones’ Richard Madden (aka Robb Stark) as former soldier David Budd, who is assigned to be the bodyguard for the Home Secretary Julia Montague, played by British actress Keeley Hawes.

Budd, who suffers from PTSD, has his work cut out for him protecting a woman whose political views and agenda make her a target for terrorists.

Watch the trailer:



The six-episode season, which premiered in August, gripped viewers with each instalment and peaked at 11 million viewers during its finale this week. Those ratings made it the most watched BBC episode in the UK since Dr Who’s Christmas episode in 2008.

From what we’ve learned so far, we can expect mystery, fast-paced action scenes, a gripping plot and some saucy sex scenes to rival Outlander.

With each episode running at about an hour, it might be wise to cancel your mid-week plans and any important meetings planned for the next morning – oh and to stay away from British friends keen to share spoilers.

Bodyguard will drop on Netflix on October 24 at 6pm east coast time.

