'A pattern of bad behaviour.' Why everyone is talking about Bluesfest and Sticky Fingers.

The town of Byron Bay is once again about to be inundated with festival goers for Byron Bay Bluesfest in April. But the festival is already making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Since news broke that controversial Australian indie rock bank Sticky Fingers would be joining Bluesfest's 2023 line-up, multiple bands and artists have pulled out of the festival in response.

Here's what you need to know.

First and foremost, who exactly are Sticky Fingers?

Australian band Sticky Fingers have earned ARIA platinum and gold plaques, eclipsed a billion streams, and sold out numerous tours across Australia and overseas.

They borrowed inspiration for their band name from the Rolling Stones, who have an album called Sticky Fingers.

What did Sticky Fingers do?

Sticky Fingers frontman Dylan Frost has been the person at the centre of many of the band's controversies.

In 2016, he allegedly shouted racist remarks at a gig headlined by Indigenous Sydney punk band Dispossessed.

There was then a serious altercation between Frost and Indigenous singer Thelma Plum outside the Lady Hampshire Pub in Camperdown on December 2, 2016. Frost was accused of physically threatening Plum.

Plum later wrote a statement on Facebook, saying Frost spat on her. Racism accusations were also levelled at him.

"I 100 per cent thought I was going to be punched in the face but luckily each time he swung his friend was standing in the middle," Plum said. "I have now gotten to the point where I fail to understand why people make excuses for him."

No formal complaint to authorities was recorded from either party over the incident.

After headlines snowballed about Frost's behaviour, Sticky Fingers announced they were going on an indefinite hiatus.

Frost then released a statement of his own, explaining he had checked into a rehabilitation facility after receiving a bipolar schizophrenia diagnosis.

"I am realising now a lot of people around me have been hurt by my behaviour and for that I am incredibly sorry. I hope to one day make amends for my actions," his statement read.

In 2018, Sticky Fingers re-emerged after the dust had settled. However, the controversy soon resurfaced during an interview on Triple J's Hack program.

"It really upsets me to know that through a series of misinterpreted accounts of events, I've now been seen as a symbol of something I detest: a racist woman-basher. I'm an asshole sometimes, but not that much of an asshole," Frost said.

"I guess I'm not that good at interviews, you know. And in the past... violence in my past under the influence, I guess, you know, f**king boys will be boys, you know? That's not what I'm here to promote, I'm here to promote peace and love, you know what I mean?"

When the interviewer questioned the 'boys will be boys' phrase, Frost replied: "Sh*t happens, man."

Although he apologised, it didn't quell disappointment from fans.

In March 2021, Sticky Fingers member Paddy Cornwall pleaded guilty to the charge of affray (use or threat of unlawful violence) after a violent altercation between him and his bandmate Frost.

Frost, who was also charged with affray, checked into a rehabilitation facility once again. Cornwall was sentenced to 18 months in jail (to be served in the community) and was ordered to abstain from alcohol and drugs during that time.

What's going on with Bluesfest?

Over the past few years, Sticky Fingers have predominantly performed overseas or headlined their own shows around the country - completely avoiding the festival circuit in Australia.

But this month, it was announced the band will be at Byron Bay Bluesfest. And it's been a pretty *sticky* situation ever since...

What's been the reaction?

On one side, there's been a lot of frustration from the indie Australian music industry towards Bluesfest.

Some have said the opportunity to perform at a coveted and lucrative spot like Bluesfest (one of Australia's most highly respected festivals) shouldn't be given to Sticky Fingers.

In response, Aussie rock band King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard have since pulled out of this year's Bluesfest.

In a statement posted to the band's Instagram, King Gizzard explained: "As a band and as human beings, we stand against misogyny, racism, transphobia and violence. Surprised and saddened to see Bluesfest commit to presenting content that is in complete opposition to these values.

"Given this decision by the festival, we have decided to cancel our appearance at Bluesfest. We are deeply disappointed to be in this position but sometimes you need to be willing to make sacrifices to stand up for your values. This is, unfortunately, one of those moments."

Zambian/Australian rapper Sampa the Great also announced she was no longer performing. Her representatives told ABC's Double J they had been requesting festival organisers remove her name from the Bluesfest lineup since February 14, having "started contact with Bluesfest to inform them of our standpoint within half an hour of receiving the embargoed press release and seeing the remainder of the line-up".

And it appears there's a bit of momentum building with The Guardian reporting a number of other artists and bands who were scheduled to perform have been removed from the line-up.

Bluesfest's director has reaffirmed his support for Sticky Fingers, suggesting any criticism is a reflection of cancel culture.

In a statement to ticket holders, festival director Peter Noble said the festival has become the victim of a "witch-hunt".

"We at Bluesfest stand for something: inclusivity. We want to support artists who are achieving greatness, which often involves overcoming incredible hurdles. Please take the time to educate yourself with the facts regarding Sticky Fingers.

"They aren't monsters; they are a seriously great Australian band whose singer has had to overcome barriers that would have sidelined all but the most determined to continue to perform. Yes, he has transgressed in the past, but not for many years."

Noble also stressed that by giving Sticky Fingers a 'second chance' it does not mean he nor Bluesfest endorse Frost's past behaviour.

"I question why there is such an ongoing witch-hunt toward a man with a mental health disorder. A man who is attempting to grow and function in society," Noble said in an additional statement.

"Shouldn't we forgive and provide a path to redemption for artists who have taken ownership of their situation and have proven for many years now that they have found a way to function responsibly?"

In response to Noble's statements, some have agreed, and others have firmly not.

Taiwanese-Australian singer Jaguar Jonze wrote a reply via Instagram, saying: "One white man who was not affected by the trauma should most definitely not glamourise the abuse as rock 'n' roll bad boy behaviour."

With Bluesfest scheduled for early April, the question remains as to whether more artists will pull out in response.

As for how Sticky Fingers are going? They've just finished a bunch of shows across Europe and are yet to formally comment on the Bluesfest drama.

But when King Gizzard announced they were leaving the line-up in protest, Sticky Fingers did post an image on their Instagram Stories that stoked the fire.

They shared a photo of the King Gizzard band superimposed with an image of the South Park character 'PC Principal' - the show's antagonist, who is dedicated to bringing a more politically correct agenda to South Park.

