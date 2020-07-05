Where are they now? The original cast of Blue Water High, 15 years later.

Ah, remember the rolling waves and awkward teenage encounters of Blue Water Beach?

To jog your memory, it was the set of Blue Water High, the noughties teen TV show on the ABC from 2005 to 2007.

The show ran for three glorious seasons, each year following a group of high school students selected to participate in a year-long surf program at the Solar Blue surf academy.

If you were born anywhere between 1985 and 1995 (give or take a few years), there’s a good chance you spent many an afternoon plonked in front of the TV watching Blue Water High after school.

You might’ve even had a poster of one of the cast members blu-tacked to your bedroom wall, despite your mum’s warning about ruining the paint.

Here’s what the original cast are up to now:

Sophie Luck AKA Fiona “Fly” Watson

Sophie was one of the longest serving Blue Water High cast members, appearing in all three seasons of the show.

After Blue Water High, the actress moved the LA and featured in a 2014 TV series Pandorian.

In recent years, the 30-year-old's IMDb has been pretty quiet.

Instead, she's been working as a personal trainer.

Tahyna "Tozzi" MacManus AKA Perri Lowe

Tahyna is almost unrecognisable in 2020.

Her character Perri was arguably the person every teen girl wanted to be and every teen guy wanted to be with.

After Blue Water High, the 34-year-old featured in episodes of CSI and X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and worked as a model alongside sister Cheyenne Tozzi.

She currently runs her own production company Neon Jane Productions and is mum to kids Echo and Oisín.

Kate Bell AKA Bec Sanderson

Following her role as Bec on Blue Water High, Kate went on to join casts of Home and Away AND Neighbours.

Then in 2011, the now 36-year-old quit acting and got a degree in Communications.

Mara Scherzinger AKA Anna Peterson

Since Blue Water High, Mara most notably worked in the vicinity of Brad Pitt and George Clooney as a production assistant on The Monuments Men.

She doesn't have much a social media profile, but from her Facebook, it would appear she is still working as an actress.

Adam Saunders AKA Heath Carroll

Adam was the heartthrob of Blue Water High, and went on to play a similar role on Dance Academy in 2010.

The 33-year-old currently works as a model, director and photographer.

In 2016, Adam spoke to Vice about his Blue Water High days.

"Every now and then there will be an article on Facebook about shows from the early 2000s, which always feels strange because it's not like it affects me day to day," he told the publication.

"I started with Blue Water High when I'd just turned 18. I'd finished school and that was my first big acting role. I was still getting to know myself."

After the show, the former teen star pursued a career in music with his former band.

"I remember saving up money from doing Blue Water High and buying a home recording studio."

Unfortunately, the band never ended up going anywhere.

"The band didn't work, but if it wasn't for all that time in the band, I wouldn't have learned what I'm actually good at. Like everyone, I have ups and downs," he told the publication.

Adam has since launched a production company called Killa Kreative.

They grow up so fast, don't they?

Chris Foy AKA Matt Leyland

Chris moved away from acting post-Blue Water High to pursue a career in powerlifting. He now has two young daughters.

Also, he shared these throwback Blue Water High photos on Instagram. Gold.

Khan Chittenden AKA Dean "Edge" Edgely

Khan finished up on Blue Water High and worked on a bunch of other TV shows including Home and Away, Underbelly, Packed to the Rafters, All Saints, Dangerous and Paper Giants. The 36-year-old still works in the industry.

Martin Lynes AKA Craig "Simmo" Simmonds

In 2018, Martin Lynes was sentenced to a maximum five-year jail sentence for sex crimes.

The 52-year-old was found guilty by a jury of attacking a woman on NSW's Central Coast in 2015 and 2016.

The former actor was once loved by viewers for his roles in McLeod's Daughters, Home and Away and All Saints.

This article was originally published on September 1, 2018, and was updated on July 6, 2020.

Did you watch Blue Water High? Who was your favourite character?