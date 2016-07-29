News
kids

Beyonce and Blue Ivy's matching dresses out-style all of us.

I’m about to type words I actually never expected to come from me.

I think my daughter and I need matching outfits.

I’m inspired by Beyonce and Blue Ivy.

I mean, come on, look at them. They’re adorable in their matching floral dresses, bouncing around a fancy balcony in Paris.

Actually… now that I think of it… my almost two-year-old and I could try it if we wanted to.

We have matching dresses. Now all we need are the tickets to Paris. Excuse me while I webjet.

Okay, but for real.

Mummy daughter matching fashion. Up until Beyonce and Blue Ivy's foray into the exercise, I'd have previously said it was a massive fashion faux pas.

Admittedly, I'm sitting at my desk in snow white connies and dark blue jeans which basically makes me Jerry Seinfeld so what would I know?

Is it the kind of thing that you can only pull off if you're Queen Bey? Or can the plebs get away with it too?

Probably the fact that I even have to ask, indicates that matching fashion is not for normal people.

