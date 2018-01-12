Celeb in 5: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Blake Lively is going to a “mum’s night out” wearing an outfit that’s… very different to what we wear on a “mum’s night out”.

A mum’s night out is a rare and treasured thing. There is wine and friends and most importantly no children.

Actress Blake Lively, mother of two small human beings, has just had one.

Only her “mum’s night out” outfit looks nothing like our “mum’s night outfit”. While the formula might be the same (pants/jeans + nice top + heels), the outcome is a little different.

Like, millennial pink cashmere sweater, green leopard print pants and a clutch shaped like a lipstick kinda different. Also known as a bloody cool outfit.

Fans quickly likened her killer outfit to her Gossip Girl character Serena Van Der Woodsen who was known for her great style.

We might not look quuiiiite the same on our next night out, but we’ll raise a glass for ya, Blake.

2. The fringe that’s generating more headlines than any of the dresses at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

While our partners are barely noticing our new haircuts (“There is something different, I just can’t put my finger on it. New dress?”) the whole world can’t stop talking about Emma Roberts’ brand new fringe.

The actress attended the Critics’ Choice Awards earlier today with a totally new ‘do and it’s making news.

The angular shoulder-length bob featured a short and very straight fringe that was certainly a statement.

But before you grab the scissors, you should know it’s actually just a wig, styled by hairdresser Nikki Lee.

There you have it, folks.

Moving right along…

3. Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ sons made her this video to mark her last day of chemotherapy.

This is so beautiful.

Veep actress, Julia Louis-Dreyfus underwent her last day of chemotherapy for breast cancer yesterday.

And to mark the massive achievement, her two sons decided to make her a tribute video. A Michael Jackson lip syncing video.

Louis-Dreyfus shared the video on Instagram, captioned: “My beauty boys @henryhallmusic@charlie_hall made this for me today, my last day of chemotherapy. Pretty swell, right? Ain’t they sweet?”

The footage shows Henry and Charlie giving the performance of a lifetime, singing ‘Beat It’ in honour of their mum kicking cancer’s arse.

If that doesn’t melt your cold heart, nothing will.

4. The ridiculous story of how Margo Robbie first met Ellen ft. Barack Obama is truly brilliant.

What do you get when you combine Aussie superstar Margot Robbie, a Fijian island, short shorts and Barack Obama?

The most brilliant story in existence, that’s what.

While promoting her new film, I, Tona, the 27-year-old stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show. But it turns out, that’s not the first time they met.

We’ll let you listen to the full story straight from Margot’s mouth in the video above, but here’s a quick recap:

Margot and her husband, Tom Ackerley go on honeymoon to a Castaway-esque Fijian island.

They then luxe it up at a fancy resort for the final few days to treat themselves.

It’s raining, they go to the gym, and Tom decides to wear his oldest, tiniest shorts because, who they bloomin’ heck would they run into at a gym in Fiji, right?

Only Ellen, and Portia De Rossi, and BARACK OBAMA hitting the treadmill. No biggie.

We officially never need to hear another story ever again.

5. Married At First Sight’s Erin Bateman shared a photo of her feet and OH GOD NO.

Here's hoping you don't have plans to consume food, because these pictures of MAFS alum Erin Bateman's flaky feet are disgusting. But also fascinating.

The former reality TV star decided to test out the Milky Foot treatment, which promises to make your toes feel like as soft as a baby's bottom.

Available at most pharmacies for about $30, the at-home peeling treatment promises milky-soft baby feet in a matter of days.

You simply put your feet in what looks and feels like a pair of wet socks for an hour, then over the next few days the mix of Exmilc, manaelic and amino acids and AHAs and BHAs will remove the hard skin, soften cracks and callouses, and moisturise the feet.

Head on over to our earlier story on Erin's Milky Foot experience for the full flaky results.