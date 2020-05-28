The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday May 28.

Youngest Australian COVID-19 victim named as Nathan Turner.

Queensland miner Nathan Turner is the youngest and 103rd Australian to die from the coronavirus.

The case is the first recorded in Blackwater, 190km west of Rockhampton, and anyone with symptoms is being urged to get tested today at the popup clinic that’s being erected this morning in the area.

Queensland Health is now trying to work out how 30-year-old Nathan became infected. He hadn’t worked since November and he hadn’t left the small town since February.

He had a complicated medical history and was not tested before he died, because of the seriousness of his underlying condition.

Health authorities have confirmed a nurse travelled to Blackwater in the second week of May, before testing positive, but a spokesman said she did not interact with anyone there.

International travel could kickstart on July 1.

From July 1, Australians could be permitted to travel to New Zealand and the Pacific, according to a timetable shared by the Tourism Restart Taskforce.

On May 22, the taskforce met with the federal government who approved the timetable, which has proposed dates for the recommencement of domestic and international travel.

On Wednesday, the taskforce submitted an official plan, which outlined that the first flight would be between Canberra and Wellington, departing on July 1. Passengers would not be required to quarantine for 14 days.

Read more here.

Trump threatens social media after Twitter “fact check”.

President Donald Trump has threatened social media companies with new regulation, or even shuttering, after Twitter added fact checks to two of his tweets.

Claiming tech giants “silence conservative voices,” Trump said, “We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen.”

And he repeated his unsubstantiated claim - which sparked his latest showdown with Silicon Valley - that expanding mail-in voting "would be a free for all on cheating, forgery and the theft of Ballots".

The President can't unilaterally regulate or close social media companies, as such moves would require action by Congress or the Federal Communications Commission.

Trump and his campaign angrily lashed out after Twitter added a warning phrase to two Trump tweets, that called mail-in ballots "fraudulent" and predicted that "mail boxes will be robbed," among other things.

Under the tweets, there is now a link reading "Get the facts about mail-in ballots" that guides users to a Twitter "moments" page with fact checks and news stories about Trump's unsubstantiated claims.

Trump replied on Twitter, accusing the platform of "interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election" and insisting that "as president, I will not allow this to happen".

Prince Andrew accused of "foreplay in the pool" with Virginia Giuffre.

A former employee of Jeffrey Epstein has accused Prince Andrew of frolicking in a pool with a topless victim of the disgraced American financier.

Steve Scully alleges in a Netflix documentary, that Andrew and a young woman - he now knows to be Virginia Giuffre - were "engaged in foreplay" in the pool on Epstein's private island in the Caribbean.

Giuffre, also known as Virginia Roberts, has in the past alleged she had sex with the Duke of York in 2001 after being trafficked to the UK by financier Epstein.

She alleges Prince Andrew had sex with her on three separate occasions, including when she was 17, a minor under US law.

The prince categorically denies he had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Giuffre.

"It was probably around 2004 I saw Prince Andrew, he was at the pool, he was with, at that time, an unknown girl to me, she was young, she didn't have any top on, they were engaged in foreplay, he was grabbing her and grinding against her," he said.

The duke stepped down from royal duties last November, following a disastrous television interview about his friendship with Epstein, but has repeatedly denied ever meeting Virginia while refusing to cooperate with police.

Man faces court for the 2018 murder of Nicole Cartwright.

A 51-year-old man will face court over the October 2018 murder of Sydney woman Nicole Cartwright, whose body was found dumped in a park.

NSW Police arrested the man yesterday and charged him with murdering the 32-year-old on her birthday.

He was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Local Court today.

Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said Ms Cartwright met the man through dating apps and social media.

Police allege she was murdered on October 1, but not dumped until the morning of October 3, when her body was found wrapped in a bedsheet by a council worker at Buffalo Creek Reserve in Hunters Hill.

"It will be alleged this man took her from an address to the reserve and, unfortunately, dumped the body like some piece of unwanted refuse," the homicide squad commander told reporters.

"It's a cold-hearted act. It's a callous and heinous criminal act."

British woman allowed to visit Adelaide despite positive test.

A British woman allowed into South Australia to visit a dying relative, is among 22 people given exemptions to travel over the past two months, with health officials defending the process despite her testing positive for coronavirus.

Premier Steven Marshall said authorities have "got to have a heart" as he also backed the decision to allow the woman, in her 50s, to travel from Victoria to Adelaide.

The woman had spent about a week in quarantine after arriving in Australia and had tested negative while in isolation.

She wore a mask while travelling to SA, but returned a positive swab soon after flying into Adelaide on the weekend, and has now been returned to quarantine.

She has not yet been able to visit her relative. The woman is SA's only active case.

NRL returns to our screens tonight.

The NRL's eight game return over the next four days is expected to be watched by a global audience of 300 million people, reports the Telegraph.

Rugby League is the first football code in the English speaking world to return to the playing fields and TV.

It is expected to be the largest TV ratings for a single round in the sport’s 112-year history.

NRL matches will be shown in more than 70 countries including Australia, the US, France, Britain, Papua New Guinea and Uganda.

Tonight the Broncos play host to the Parramatta Eels at Brisbane's Lang Park.

Around the world.

- Police in Hong Kong have fired pepper pellets and made 360 arrests, as protesters rallied to oppose national security legislation.

- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is urging Britain to "move on" from the "frustrating episode" concerning his top advisor breaching travel restrictions. Dominic Cummings drove 400km from London to northern England in March with his family, to be with closer relatives.

The current COVID-19 figures.

- There have been no new virus cases in New Zealand for five days, and there are no more virus patients in hospital in the country.

- Elon Musk's historic Space X launch has been abandoned minutes before lift-off due to bad weather.

- With AAP

Feature image: Facebook/Getty.