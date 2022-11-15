Stan Original Series Black Snow combines coming-of-age drama with a thrilling mystery.

The trailer for the Stan Original Series Black Snow has just been released.

The gripping drama stars Travis Fimmel (Vikings), along with newcomers Talijah Blackman-Corowa, Jemmason Power, Molly Fatnowna and Eden Cassady.

Black Snow will premiere on January 1, 2023, only on Stan.

Watch the trailer for the Stan Original Series Black Snow.





The drama mystery series is set in the small town of Ashford in North Queensland, 25 years after the murder of 17-year-old Isabel Baker (Blackman-Corowa).

The town has deep ties to the Australian South Sea Islander community and was devastated by Isabel's death.

The case resurfaces when a time capsule reveals a secret that sends cold case Detective James Cormack (Fimmel) on a hunt for the killer.

Travis Fimmel in Black Snow. Image: Stan.

The six-part series also stars Rob Carlton, Kym Gyngell, Jimi Bani, Lucy Bell, Erik Thomson, Alexander England (C*A*U*G*H*T from Stan) and Brooke Satchwell from the Stan Original Film Poker Face. The series will also include the screen debut of Australian music sensation Ziggy Ramo.

"Featuring a phenomenal cast led by Vikings star Travis Fimmel, Black Snow promises to be a landmark addition to our growing slate of homegrown Stan Originals," Stan's Chief Content Officer, Cailah Scobie, said in a statement earlier this year.

Combining a coming-of-age drama with the captivating mystery of a classic whodunnit, Black Snow is the perfect show for your New Year's Day binge.

Black Snow premieres on January 1, 2023, only on Stan, with all episodes dropping at once.



Feature Image: Stan.