“Thank you for changing my life!”

Week after week of near perfect performances, tear jerkers, hip shakers, sequins out the whazoo, and enough fake tan to sink a ship – it’s finally over.

Bindi Irwin has taken out the title of US Dancing with the Stars Champion for 2015.

Congratulations Bindi!



The 17-year-old won the hearts of the judges and America with her charm, determination and obvious talent. It truly is hard to believe Bindi has never danced before. Her performances in the finale included a faultless quickstep, a beautiful freestyle to Leona Lewis’ “Footprints in the Sand”, and a glorious Tango/Cha Cha fusion for which they scored (yet again) perfect 10s.

All three judges were thrilled with Bindi’s win, Julianne Hough (Yes, Bindi’s partner Derek’s sister) told the young Aussie “You have been pure joy. Beautiful.” Bruno Tonioli called Bindi a “sensation” and Judge Carrie Anne Inaba said she couldn’t “think of a better way to end this series.”

And her fans were over the moon.

Also in the final was 90s hearthrob, Nick Carter.

Although the rest of the Backstreet Boys were obviously gunning for their band mate, even they had to admit Bindi was a deserving winner.

No doubt nervous in the leadup to the competition, Bindi took to Instagram to thank her family, and her dance partner Derek Hough for their support.

From the very beginning there has been a great deal of pressure on Bindi, who was dubbed ‘the one to beat’. But the 17-year-old took it all in her stride.

As she accepted the glitter ball trophy thanking the viewers and the DWTS team for their support, “I can’t believe that I’m here! Thank you for changing my life.”

The ‘Contemporary’ tribute to Bindi’s late dad, Steve Irwin, that brought a tear to all our eyes:

Mum Terri and brother Bob were their cheering Bindi on, and were clearly ecstatic all her hard work had paid off.

Her dad would be proud – and so are we.