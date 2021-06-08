The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday June 9.

Melbourne to exit lockdown on Thursday evening, with a 25km travel limit.

Barring any new mystery COVID-19 vases, Melbourne's extended "circuit breaker" is set to end at 11:59pm on Thursday and be replaced with restrictions similar to those currently in regional Victoria.

That would involve a continued ban on private gatherings, venue density limits and mandatory indoor masks in most settings.

The 10km limit on travel from home is likely to be extended to 25km after Acting Premier James Merlino flagged Melbourne residents will be unable to enter regional Victoria over the Queen's Birthday long weekend.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the operation had "struck a heavy blow against organised crime – not just in this country, but ... around the world".

Operation Greenlight/Trojan Shield, conceived by Australian police and the FBI in 2018, was one of the biggest infiltrations and takeovers of a specialised encrypted network.

Polar blast freezing south-east Australia, and bringing the snow.

Snow started to fall on the Australian Alps and South Australia's mid-north on Tuesday with more on the way in coming days.

Forecasters are predicting the biggest snow event Queensland has seen since 2015 this week, and it should be even colder and whiter further south in New South Wales.

Snow will reach unusually low levels in eastern Australia on Wednesday as a large pool of polar air moves over the region.

9News reports there is expected to be up to 20 centimetres of snow in the Northern Tablelands and 50cm to a metre in the Snowy Mountains by the end of the week.

News websites return after cloud outage.

Government, news and social media websites across the globe have come back online after being hit by a widespread outage linked to US-based cloud company Fastly.

Sites including Mamamia, Reddit, Amazon, CNN, Paypal, Spotify, Al Jazeera Media Network and the New York Times were listed as experiencing problems by outage tracking website Downdetector.com on Tuesday, but appeared to be coming back up after outages that ranged from a few minutes to about an hour.

Fastly, one of the world's most widely-used cloud based content delivery network providers, said "the issue has been identified and a fix has been applied. Customers may experience increased origin load as global services return."

South African mum says decuplets born.

A South African woman claims to have given birth to 10 babies, breaking the world record for the most children delivered at a single birth to survive.

Gosiame Thamara Sithole gave birth to the decuplets - two more than doctors had detected in scans - at a hospital in Pretoria.

The 37-year-old welcomed seven boys and three girls by a Cesarean section 29 weeks into her pregnancy.

Gosiame's husband Teboho Tsotetsi told local media he was happy and excited.

The newborns will spend a few months in incubators before being able to go home.

Gosiame and her husband already have six-year-old twins.

Around the world.

- Authorities in 92 countries have joined an operation to shut down websites related to illegal trade in medical supplies, arresting 227 people.

- The Tokyo Olympics organising committee says postponing or cancelling the Games was not discussed at Tuesday's meeting, but says there is "an ongoing discussion on whether we should be vaccinating Olympic-related staff more widely."

- With AAP

