In April, Billy Ray Cyrus' wife filed for divorce. Now, he's engaged to an Aussie in her 20s.

Because the musician, actor and father to Miley Cyrus is engaged - we think - to Australian musician Firerose.

Engagement rumours have been around since Firerose shared an Instagram post on September 13, captioned "taking in the moment..." and showing her wearing a ring. On October 18, the couple seem to confirm the rumours without actually confirming them, in a new post clearly posing to show off the big ol' diamond.

Here's everything you want to know.

Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus' relationship.

The couple's possible engagement confirmation is coy - captioned simply "happy autumn" - which is fairly on brand.

Though they've shared many pics together online, there's not much actually known about their relationship.

In 2021, they collaborated on a song called 'New Day' and began appearing on each other's social media feeds regularly. They have been posting frequent couple photos since August 2022, following Firerose's celebration of Billy Ray's 61st birthday.

"The world is a better place with you in it. Happy Birthday Billy."

Firerose's exact age is unknown, with media simply reporting she is 'in her 20s'.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus' divorce.

The engagement comes six months after Billy Ray's relationship with Tish Cyrus, his wife of 30 years, publicly ended, though they had privately separated years beforehand.

In April 2022, Tish Cyrus filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. The filing stated they had not lived together or been a couple for more than two years.

Tish Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus at the 2017 VMAs. Image: Getty.

In a joint statement, Tish and Billy Ray said: "It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways—not with sadness, but with love in our hearts.

"We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths.

"We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important."

They share five children: Brandi, 35, and Trace, 33, from Tish's previous marriage, and Miley, 29, Braison, 28 and Noah, 22.

Billy Ray and Tish first married in 1993.

In 2010, Billy Ray filed for divorce but withdrew his petition a few months later. In 2013, Tish also filed for divorce but a month later they posted a loved up photo on Instagram, captioned "date night".

"We both woke up and realised we love each other and decided we want to stay together," the couple later said in a statement.

"We both went into couples therapy, something we haven't done in 22 years of being together, and it's brought us closer together and really opened up our communication in amazing ways."

Who is Firerose?

Firerose was raised in Sydney, in a family of symphony musicians. She graduated from the Newtown School for the Performing Arts before moving to Los Angeles to pursue music.

On her website, Firerose lists Sia, Alanis Morisette, Powderfinger and Silverchair among her biggest musical inspirations.

She said 'New Day', her collaboration with Billy Ray, was born out of "some brutal personal stuff".

"I can honestly say that writing songs was the only thing that kept me breathing. As things got harder, I listened to it over and over and it gave me hope at the end of the tunnel. Once I got through that period, I put it aside, along with 500 or so other songs on my hard drive. Then when the pandemic hit, I thought, if there was ever a time when a song of hope and rebirth was needed, this is it. Here we are with this promise of a new day we had all been praying for.”

Her website 'about' section mentions Billy Ray as a "longtime pal and mentor".

"Billy Ray's been a phenomenal supporter of my music," she said in an interview on Live With Kelly & Ryan in August.

"He's just really believed in me and continued to tell me to pursue my dreams no matter what and not give up. The music industry is not easy, but he's been just a really, really incredible support."

