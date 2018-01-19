Celeb in 5: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. We just stumbled on Bill Gates’ 21-year-old daughter’s Instagram account and her life looks… familiar.

Well excuse us but we have just managed to stumble on Bill Gates’ daughter on Instagram and this is a curiously fun experience. (When we say ‘we’ stumbled on it, it helped that the Daily Mail did a write up on her today…)

Jennifer Gates, now 21, has 64,000 followers on Instagram and life – given the billions her parents have – that doesn’t look dissimilar to ours.

For one, we pose in front of those brilliant gold birthday balloons sometimes, too.

We’re also quite partial to ice cream and flowers on a sick day:

And we definitely sometimes take our horse jumping in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Wait, no. Not that. Argument still stands, however. She seems like a pretty normal kid. Just with 64,000 more Instagram followers than us and a few extra billion $$$ in her family’s pocket.

2. Welcome, Prince William, to the life of a famous woman.

Prince William shaved his head. That's all that happened; the future King of England took a set of clippers to his balding crown holder.

But in the spirit of equality, we thought it only fair that the Prince gets a headline about his new 'do in the same way his wife, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, does whenever she's popped into the salon. (Ok, so the salon probably comes to her, but you know.)

There's no denying it's a bold, new look for the 35-year-old father of two, and very on-trend. Within hours of the Prince debuting the fresh style during a visit to the Evelina London Children's Hospital in Lambeth, thousands of men flocked to their barbers asking for 'the William'.

... Men do that, right?

3. The first photo of Zac Efron as serial killer Ted Bundy is here.

Zac Efron has released the first photo of himself in character as Ted Bundy, one of the world's most notorious serial killers.

The highly-anticipated film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, is currently in production, with 30-year-old Efron playing the lead.

Bundy, described as handsome and charismatic, murdered at least 30 women throughout his lifetime and was executed in 1989. The true victim count will never be known.

The story will be told from the perspective of his girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer, played by Lily Collins.

At this point, the film producers are yet to name a release date.

4. The star of Little Mix tried (and failed) to spell 'voila'. Fans lost their bloody minds.

Look, spelling mistakes happen to the best of us, but Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson is probably feeling a bit red-faced after making a blunder on her very public Instagram.

The singer captioned a shot of her homemade fajita feast with the text "wallah" instead of "voila" - something her followers (and Twitter) delighted in pointing out. Oops?

Nelson laughed it off with an, erm... not so subtle Instagram aimed directly at the spellcheckers.

5. Dear Lamar Odom: Next time you take a dig at Khloe Kardashian, remember she has sisters.

If you're Lamar Odom right now, you're probably cowering under a chair, fearing the wrath of the Kardashian sisters.

When NBC senior executive Mike Sington tweeted a particularly jarring piece of what was probably locker room gossip, Kim Kardashian did what any doting sister would do.

This was Sington's original tweet.

And this was Kim Kardashian seeing his tweet, and throwing it off the table.

Proving once again, that you never mess with a Kardashian. Or a Kardashian's sister.

