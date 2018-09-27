This playful $9 reversible quilt cover and a bunch of other new BIG W homewares out now.

If you thought the era of affordable, ridiculously good looking homewares was going anywhere, you and your bank account can rest easy.
This week, BIG W have launched their spring and summer lifestyle offering, including lots of lovely items for your home.
Their current home range is based on fresh, colourful prints, natural fibres and fabrics in pastels and navys, and high quality and an affordable price point.
Stand outs from the range include:
- The Smart Value Summer Quilt Cover Set (double quilt cover and two pillowcases) – a tropical, playful reversible quilt cover set for $9 but feels like it would cost more.
- The House & Home Linen Cotton Quilt Cover Set ($59) with Frayed Edge in Pink – a natural quilt cover set that’s lovely to touch that feels polished thank to the dainty frayed edge detailing.
- All the cushions, in particular the House & Home Knot Cushion ($15), Palm Print Cushion ($10), Pom Pom Cushion ($10) and Fray Edge Cushion ($10).
- The House & Home Round Jute Rug ($29) – a quick, easy way to transition a room from winter to summer decor.
- Seagrass baskets with tassels, fringing and pops of pastel colours that double as plant holders to disguise pots and toilet paper baskets.
- The 4 Piece Outdoor Wicker Setting ($449) – versatile enough to dress up and down with accessories.
- Every single inflatable pool toy/animal you could ever need.
- The Life Beach Umbrella ($39) you can hold down with sand or water, genius.
Enough chat, here are some real life photos of all the BIG W homewares you’re going to want to run out and grab, both online and in-store, as of Thursday September 27. That’s today.
Which is your favourite piece from the new range?
