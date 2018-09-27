News
This playful $9 reversible quilt cover and a bunch of other new BIG W homewares out now.

If you thought the era of affordable, ridiculously good looking homewares was going anywhere, you and your bank account can rest easy.

This week, BIG W have launched their spring and summer lifestyle offering, including lots of lovely items for your home.

Their current home range is based on fresh, colourful prints, natural fibres and fabrics in pastels and navys, and high quality and an affordable price point.

Stand outs from the range include:

Enough chat, here are some real life photos of all the BIG W homewares you’re going to want to run out and grab, both online and in-store, as of Thursday September 27. That’s today.

Which is your favourite piece from the new range?

