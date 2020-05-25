Monster swells and 130km/h winds: 11 photos of Australia's 'rare' weekend of weather.

We always make fun of the question, “So, how about the weather?”

But I’m sorry, today we really do need to ask you: So how about that weekend weather, huh?!

The entire state of WA is copping a battering right now, and practically everyone in NSW headed to the coast to see the monster swell.

WATCH: Western Australia’s wild weather. Post continues after video.

If you missed it, here’s 11 photos from the weekend’s insane weather.

Bedford, Perth.

60,000 homes are without power in WA, as the state experiences a “rare” weather event.

A deep low pressure system – the remnants of ex-tropical cyclone Mangga – formed off the state on Sunday bringing winds of up to 130km/h.

Curl Curl, Sydney.

Teenagers chain-surfing at South Curl Curl ocean pool in Sydney.

Swell of up to 10 metres was recorded off Sydney, with more to come this week.

Here they are in action:

Manly, Sydney.

11 time world champion surfer Kelly Slater was spotted surfing the enormous waves in Manly.

Newcastle.

High tide spills onto the esplanade in Newcastle.

Enormous waves being surfed by multiple surfers at Newcastle's Merewether beach.

Bondi, Sydney.

Locals watching rough surf conditions at Ben Buckler point, Bondi.

Geraldton, WA.

The strongest gusts recorded in WA yesterday were 126 km/h, but more horrendous weather is on the way today.

Northampton, WA.

An eerie dust storm blankets large areas of the WA central west.

Share your own pictures of the weekend's wild weather below.