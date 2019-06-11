Just five juicy fan predictions of what's to come in Big Little Lies season 2.

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains big spoilers for Big Little Lies season 1 and the first episode of season 2.

Take heed, Big Little Lies fans.

We have a big ol’ bundle of predictions you can sink your teeth into for the rest of season 2 after its first episode premiered on Monday.

Episode one – which you’ve surely devoured by now – picked up after a long summer, dropping back in on Madeline, Celeste, Jane, Bonnie, and Renata as they endure the relentless gossip of parents at the school gate.

They learn they’ve become known as the “Monterey Five” after the community discovered they were all present at the scene on the night Celeste’s husband, Perry Wright, “accidentally” fell to his death.

While no one seems to know the truth about that night – that Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz) in fact pushed Perry (Alexander Skarsgård) to his death – it has been haunting them ever since.

Following episode one, and even since the full-length trailer dropped last month, the theories of what might go down throughout the rest season have well and truly been swirling and boy oh boy there are some juicy ones.

Many questions have arisen, and the great – albeit impatient – people of the internet are attempting to answer them.

And we’re all ears (well, eyes).

You can check out the full trailer for Big Little Lies season 2 below. Post continues after video.

The second season of Big Little Lies will introduce a bunch of new faces to the secretive world of Monterey, including Crystal Fox and Martin Donovan as Bonnie’s parents, and Mo McRae as a teacher at the school where all leading characters’ offspring attend. Actors Douglas Smith, Poorna Jagannathan and Denis O’Hare will also make an appearance.

Oh, and just Meryl bloody Streep of course, who apparently cops an ice-cream cone hurled at her by Reese Witherspoon, which we can only imagine would have been a career highlight for both of them.

Her character is Mary Louise Wright, the never-before-seen mother of Perry Wright, and she’s demanding to know the truth surrounding her son’s death.

Epic.

Here’s what else we can deduce from the trailer and the chit-chat around the web:

Bonnie’s parents will play an important role.

So.

In the Liane Moriaty novel on which the show is based, Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) learns that Bonnie grew up with an abusive father, which could explain why her emotions surrounding Perry’s abuse toward Celeste were so intense.

In a 2018 interview with Refinery29, Zoë Kravitz, who plays Bonnie, said that limiting much of her backstory in season 1 was a deliberate attempt to keep fans from guessing the ending. Now, we know her parents will pop up in season 2, which means it could all come pouring out.

“There is a lot more of Bonnie in season 2,” Zoë said. “Now [we’re] revealing who she is, why she is the way she is, and why she did what she did. I don’t think you will be disappointed.”

We are ready.

There will be another murder in Monterey.

STOP.

Though we suspect much of the second season will be spent investigating Perry’s murder, it’s been speculated that someone else might die too.

What makes us say this?

In a statement made by HBO back in 2017, the network said “relationships will fray, loyalties will erode [and] the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom,” which sounds VERY GRIM AND JUICY.

Madeline’s marital secrets will all be unravelled.

After Madeline had an affair, things were a little rocky between her and her husband Ed (Adam Scott), so it makes sense that season 2 will delve a little deeper into what’s going on there.

Last year, Variety reported that Ed would be “forced to confront major challenges in his marriage to Madeline.”

Interesting.

Jane and Celeste will bond in a big way.

Now that Perry's rape of Jane (Shailene Woodley) - whose son Ziggy is actually Perry's - has been revealed to the group, it's safe to assume the dynamic between the two women will drastically change.

Given their children are half-siblings, and Perry's now... dead, we have a sneaking suspicion Celeste (Nicole Kidman) and Jane will become much closer.

We're here for it.

And finally, the most bonkers theory there is floating around:

Perry might not actually be dead.

Firstly, not sure if we're watching Game of Thrones or Big Little Lies, but this all stems from a comment actor Alexander Skarsgård made at the Golden Globes last year.

Now we know that Skarsgård will pop up throughout the season, presumably by way of flashbacks... but the actor did joke otherwise and now we don't know what to believe.

“I don’t even know if I’m really dead or not. I feel okay right now but we’ll see,” he said.

HUH?!

*Sigh*.

We guess we'll just to have to wait and see...

Big Little Lies is available to watch in Australia on Foxtel now.