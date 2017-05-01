Connie Johnson shares the "staggering" effect of her brother Samuel's Logies speech.

Hearts fluttered across Australia last Sunday when Samuel Johnson dedicated his Best Actor Logie to his beloved sister Connie, who is dying of breast cancer.

This is the third time the 37-year-old mother has battled a form of cancer. When she was 11, she suffered an unusual tumour in a bone in her leg. At 22, she overcame a tumour in her womb.

During his impassioned speech, Samuel urged viewers to throw their support behind Connie’s Big Heart Project — an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest line of five cent coins.

“She’s putting together a row of coins in the shape of a love heart – it’s hopefully the biggest love heart this country has ever seen and it will be made of five cent pieces," Samuel explained.

“The entire proceeds are going directly to our scientists and researchers, no skimming, no admin.

“On behalf of my beautiful sister Connie, who I dedicate this award to, I’d like to urge any family watching, affected by cancer or not, to join us in our quest.”

The speech was heard by thousands, and it turns out Samuel's words spurred many of those people into action.

In a post on the Facebook page of Love Your Sister — the pair's charity — Connie shared the "staggering" impact of the speech.

"'Since the Logies...' has become a popular phrase around here lately," the mum of two captioned a photo of her 'Village Vollies' preparing for Big Heart Day.

"So here we go again: Since the Logies....this wonderful community, including many awesome new villagers, have placed a staggering 3000 orders from our online shop."

Yes, that's three thousand orders.

Listen: Meshel Laurie interviews Samuel Johnson. Post continues after audio.



"As we are frantically packing and posting the Big Heart Project pre-orders, there may be a delay in receiving your parcel," Connie added.

"We are so thankful for your orders, support, and we really appreciate your patience and understanding."

Brilliant. Absolutely brilliant.

Visit the Love Your Sister Facebook page and website to keep up to date with the Big Heart Project and help out.