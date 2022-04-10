The Big Brother cast of 2022: Who they are, and why you definitely recognise some of them.

Big Brother is back, and instead of international A-listers, this season is championing talent closer to home.

Yep, 2022 is set to be a blast from the past with some of our favourite cast members from previous seasons making a return for the crown.

Among the BB royalty are five self-confessed super fans of the show and in a new trailer, we've been able to get a sneak peek of what's to come from the old and the new cast... and boy, are we in for a ride.

Watch the trailer for Big Brother Australia 2022: Royalty v New Blood. Post continues after video.

It's Big Brother's 21st birthday, and they've invited the "biggest, noisiest and most-loved housemates from the past" to face off against a new set of "young, hungry housemates" to take out the win.

The season is set to drop any second now, and we have SO. MANY. QUESTIONS.

Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming series.

When will Big Brother Australia: Royalty v New Blood begin?

The 21st anniversary season of Big Brother Australia will air later this year on 7plus.

What can we expect from Big Brother this season?

Those who've watched Big Brother before may already be very familiar with the faces who've won crowns, stirred controversy and caused trouble throughout the years. 2022 should be no different from the drama-filled episodes of the past that we know and love.

Sonia Kruger is confirmed to be back for another year of hosting.

Just like last year, it looks like the episodes have been filmed in advance - unliked the OG seasons which aired in real-time.

Who is in the Big Brother cast?

Channel 7 officially announced the cast on April 7, although there weren't that many surprises because most of the cast had already been leaked (but we're still excited anyway!).

The Super Fans.

Aleisha, 24.

Aleisha. Image: Channel 7.

Aleisha tells us that she is not only a good liar, but that it comes naturally to her. The entrepreneur may be a big fan of the show but we have our belief that not even being star-struck by good ol' Tully and Drew will deter her from going all in for the BB crown.

Joel, 26.

Joel. Image: Channel 7.

The fitness fanatic refers to himself as a "strong physical player".

Johnson, 25.

Johnson. Image: Channel 7.

Johnson is a self-confessed "massive" fan of Big Brother, admitting he's "watched every second of every episode".

Josh, 32.

Josh. Image: Channel 7.

So all we know so far about Josh is that he's an ex-international model. Mysterious. We like it.

Sam, 31.

Sam. Image: Channel 7.

Sam, who is an intimacy coach, says her superpower is the art of seduction. While we're yet to see more of Sam, the trailer may have already told us there could be a brewing romance with BB royalty, Drew (yes, the Drew who was obsessed with Tully during his OG season). 👀

Big Brother Royalty.

Dave Graham, 42, 2006 housemate.

Dave Graham. Image: Instagram.

Dave graced our screens in 2006 on Big Brother and became a memorable face when he came out as gay during an emotional episode of the season. Not much has changed for the farmer, who is now 40.

Since his BB days though, he's built a successful career as an international dog trainer, which has seen him travel across the world.

Dave has three daughters, whom he shares two with a lesbian couple and one with a friend.

Anthony Drew, 33, 2013 housemate.

Anthony Drew, better known as Drew, was the beloved runner-up on the 2013 season of Big Brother.

He's best remembered for his romance with Tully Smith though, who was in a relationship with someone else when she entered the BB house. The pair were admittedly not able to make their relationship work outside of the competition, but remain friends.

Estelle Landy, 33, 2012 housemate.

Estelle Landy is infamous for having the most nominations in season nine of Big Brother, with a total of 89. She also faced eight out of twelve evictions, back in the days when the audience used to have all the power.

Despite this, she still managed to take third place, behind Layla Subritzky and Benjamin Norris. She is still the same ol' Estelle we came to know and revere back in 2012, and still rides, skates, and works as a horse riding coach on NSW's north coast.

Layla Subritzky, 33, 2012 runner-up.

Layla was much loved character during her 2012 stint on Big Brother and placed second behind Benjamin.

After her time on the show, she also competed on the third season of The Celebrity Apprentice Australia in 2013. She was fired in task seven, finishing in seventh place.

Reggie Bird, 42, 2003 winner.

Regina Bird was the 2003 winner of Big Brother and captured the heart of Australia.

Despite taking out the monumental win, Reggie admits she initially had trouble finding a job after the show.

"I left everything and moved to Sydney. I couldn't get a job for about two years after the show because no one would take me seriously. I spent all the money I had left on rent…” she explained on the podcast, Not Here To Make Friends.

Reggie's life hasn't been the easiest, having been diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa - a condition that has left her legally blind.

Upon her return, Reggie will be sure to make it a show worth watching.

“This may be a new game but I’m still the same old Reggie. It’s just little old me from Tazzie,” she said. “Big Brother’s in my blood. I just can’t believe I’m here.”

Tim Dormer, 37, 2013 winner.

Tim. Image: Channel 7.

Tim took out the win on Big Brother in 2013 for his happy-go-lucky nature and even made a stint on Canada’s Big Brother series in 2016.

With his return to the BB house, there's no doubt he will be giving every other contestant a run for their money.

Trevor Butler, 48, 2004 winner.

Trevor. Image: Channel 7.

Trevor Butler is the only contestant to ever win $1,000,000, instead of the usual $250,000 and is remembered for the moment he proposed to his girlfriend, Breea Forrest, on stage after he won.

These days, the pair share two sons together, Maika and Creedance.

Tully Smyth, 34, 2013 housemate.

Tully is, of course, remembered best for her relationship with Drew, but is a woman of many hats these days. An influencer, blogger, and podcaster, Tully keeps herself very busy. Drew was a guest on her podcast in 2020, where they spoke about the demise of their relationship after the show.

“I moved to Melbourne, I was all in. He wasn’t,” Tully said, with Drew admitting: “I was a bit of a prick.”

“I don’t have regrets but it wasn’t real. It was more real inside the house,” he explained. “I wasn’t myself for 12 to 24 months after the house and neither was she. It [their relationship] wasn’t given a real life go.”

“We got caught up in it, and before we knew it, we had fallen apart,” Tully recalled.

As for whether they're glad they appeared on Big Brother?

"It’s a double-edged sword," Drew said. "Without it [Big Brother] we would have never met each other, but what it turned us into made us not work."

Feature Image: Instagram @reginabirdbb, @tee_smsyth, @drewanthony_.