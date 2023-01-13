2 months after finalising his divorce from Kim Kardashian, Kanye West has reportedly remarried.

It’s been two months since the divorce paperwork with Kim Kardashian was finalised, and Kanye, ahem, I mean Ye, has already moved on… like really moved on.

The singer and fashion designer has reportedly married Bianca Censori, a designer at Yeezy, and guess what? She’s Australian!

According to TMZ, the pair had a private ceremony recently, and whilst both wearing wedding rings, no marriage certificate has been filed yet.

Here's everything we know about Ye's reportedly new wife and Kim Kardashian's response to it all.

Who is Bianca Censori?

Bianca Censori is no joke - that woman is one smart cookie with a Bachelors and Masters degree from the University of Melbourne.

Her resume has time at Toscano Architects, an architectural consulting company, before working as a design consultant for a business called Kolektiv, both based in Melbourne.

She currently works as the 'Head of Architecture' at Yeezy, where she has been since 2020. And she's 27 years old.

Kim's response.

While it’s not directly addressing West, Kim Kardashian has posted several messages on her Instagram Stories that I can’t imagine would be about anyone else.

"I’m really in my quiet girl era, I don’t have much to say. Just much to do," she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram story.

She also wrote: "Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into a goat. Keep doing you," and "People who want to see you win, will help you win. Remember that."

Kardashian has previously spoken publicly about how difficult she’s been finding co-parenting with her ex: "[it's] really f***ing hard," she said on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast.

"I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids as long as they can have that… That’s what I would want for them."

"If they don’t know the things that are being said or what’s happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That’s really heavy grown-up sh*t that they’re not ready to deal with," she added.

Kardashian's short but what seemed, incredibly sweet, relationship with Pete Davidson was her first dip back into the dating pool while West had his wildly unbelievable stint with Julia Fox.

