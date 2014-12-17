Beyoncé celebrates Christmas with a new hairstyle.

Tis the season for Chanel, big-ass Christmas trees and a whole lotta natural curls.

At least it is if you're Beyonce.

Queen B debuted a more natural look yesterday, possibly taking a leaf out of her sister Solange's book, who is well known for rocking an ace afro.

As usual, Beyoncé rocks the 'do with ease - just like she has every other hair style she's had in the year 2014.

Oh Yonce. You never cease to amaze. Just look at all the hair styles you've rocked in recent years:

Beyonce, Queen of Hair

