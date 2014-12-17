News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

beauty

Beyoncé celebrates Christmas with a new hairstyle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tis the season for Chanel, big-ass Christmas trees and a whole lotta natural curls.

At least it is if you're Beyonce.

Queen B debuted a more natural look yesterday, possibly taking a leaf out of her sister Solange's book, who is well known for rocking an ace afro.

Love this story ?  Follow us on Facebook 

As usual, Beyoncé rocks the 'do with ease - just like she has every other hair style she's had in the year 2014.

Oh Yonce. You never cease to amaze. Just look at all the hair styles you've rocked in recent years:

Beyonce, Queen of Hair

For more hair inspiration, check out these celebrity 'dos.

Who has great hair right now?

 Do you like Beyoncé's natural look?

Tags: beyonce , celebrity-hair , curly-hair , hair

Related Stories

Recommended