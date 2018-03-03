Beyoncé is going vegan in the name of a music festival. (Yeah, we were confused too.)

It’s easy to forget Beyoncé is a millennial, what with her 20-year career and multi-million-dollar music empire. But the singer’s 1981 birthdate ensures she qualifies. As does the fact that she posts Instagram pictures of avocado toast.

The 36-year-old shared a snap of her artfully plated brekkie on Saturday to declare that she has gone vegan again. (Yet more proof.)

“44 days until Coachella!! Vegan Time!!” she captioned the image.

If you’re currently wondering what in the name of Blue Ivy a cruelty-free diet has to do with a music festival held in the Colorado Desert, well, same.

But we think we’ve worked it out.

(a) The singer is headlining the three-day festival next month;

(b) She adopts veganism not so much as an animal welfare thing, but as more of a #cleaneating thing.

The mother of two has been periodically embracing a plant-based diet since 2013, when she and her rapper/producer husband, Jay Z, became partners in 22 Days Nutrition, a vegan meal delivery service founded by their trainer.

“I am not naturally the thinnest,” Beyoncé explained on Good Morning America in 2015. “I have curves. I’m proud of my curves and I have struggled since a young age with diets and finding something that actually works, actually keeps the weight off.

She added, “I felt like my skin was really firm, a lot tighter [while on the program] than when I deprived myself of food and got the weight off fast… The weight stayed off.”

In Saturday’s Instagram post, Beyoncé encouraged her Beyhive (the term for her fans) to go vegan, too. Which is tricky because, well you know, honey. But as always, they were ready to dutifully follow their Queen.