'I'm not great at makeup. Here are 6 ways I fake it.'

I don’t consider myself overly skilled with a makeup brush.

Don’t get me wrong, I am an absolute beauty enthusiast and an avid learner, so over the years I have watched my fair share of online tutorials and skills videos.

But I haven’t had any professional training, and truthfully, didn’t really start wearing makeup until my early twenties. All of this means that I’m still figuring out how makeup works on my face and how to smush it all together so it looks like I know what I’m doing.

So, this article is for everyone else like me, who loves their makeup and wants to get the best out of their products but often spends a lot of time second-guessing their own skills or ability.

1. Try a shadow liner.

This is my favourite tip and completely changed how I approach eye makeup. If you love the idea of eyeliner, particularly a liquid wing, but find it too intimidating or difficult to fix, shadow liner is for you!

Start by grabbing an angled liner brush and using some setting spray to get it decently damp.

Image: Supplied/Morgan Rohan

Then, dip the damp brush into the eyeshadow of your choice and use this to map out the shape of your liner, including the wing. If you make a mistake or don’t quite get the shape right, it’s super easy to take a cotton bud with makeup remover and fix it up.

Once it’s dried down, you can then use your liquid liner over the top, just following the shape to get that bold liquid liner effect.

I find that a brown or grey shade works best, if you’re going over the top with a liquid liner, or it’s a really easy way to play around with a coloured liner look!

Image: Supplied/Morgan Rohan.

It’s a method that has helped give me a lot of confidence when I’m going into an eye look — the stakes are lower than using liquid liner and messing the whole thing up.

2. Want to try a new skill or bold look? Do it right before your evening routine.

This is a great way to try out a look without the pressure of time. If I’ve found a new tutorial I want to try, I’ll save it and then I can play it back and follow along in the evening.

I also find applying my makeup can be really relaxing, so it’s quite nice to have that right before I do my evening skincare, helping me to unwind and spend a little time getting creative.

It also means that if you end up making a mess or just not getting it right, you’re about to cleanse anyway and there’s no harm done.

3. Don’t try new products right before you head out the door.

Unfortunately, I have been burnt more than once by trying a new product when I’m in a bit of a rush. Any new product you try brings a little bit of risk — it may have an unusual texture, more pigment or blend differently than expected and end up causing stress as you try to figure it out on the fly.

The best way to avoid this is to try anything new to your stash when you have the time to play with it and work it out for your skin.

Another way to go is to try the new product on the back of your hand before applying it to your face. It can give you a feel for the consistency and pigment of a product, a bit like how an artist uses a paint palette. Then when you’re all done, you can just use some makeup remover to clean your hand and get on your way.

Image: Supplied/Morgan Rohan

If you do get stuck in a rush, there’s very little that a damp beauty sponge won’t help fix. They really do help to blend any harsh lines and calm down the intensity of a product.

4. Invest in your tools.

Having the right tools for the job can really elevate your makeup game, as well as make it easier for you! Making sure you have quality brushes and sponges, as well as keeping them clean and in good condition can really help with how your makeup applies and blends.

I recently invested in a couple of quality brushes for my foundation, concealer and blush and it has made a massive difference to how easily I can achieve a well-blended base.

Image: Supplied/Morgan Rohan

Keeping your brushes clean is also important. Product build-up can lead to bacteria growth, which isn’t good for your skin or your brushes long term. Make sure you’re doing a deep clean regularly and storing your brushes with the bristles up so that they don’t get damaged.

5. Not every trend or look will suit you — and that’s ok!

We all have different skin types, tones and makeup preferences which means that even though a certain look is trending or looks fab on someone else, it might just not suit you, which is totally ok!

For example, despite my best efforts, a super cool toned smoky eye just doesn’t quite look the best on me, often overwhelming my pale features. Instead, I like to go for that smoky effect but use brown shades, so it’s a bit softer and suits me better.

There are so many different trends and styles of makeup out there, which is really exciting because if one doesn’t suit you, there’s sure to be another that’s just right.

6. Have fun with it!

My final tip? At the end of the day, makeup is about having fun and expressing yourself, so try not to take it too seriously.

We’re all out here trying our best and trust me when I say most people are too busy worrying about themselves to notice if your contour isn’t quite blended right.

Do you have any tips you'd like to add? Share with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Supplied