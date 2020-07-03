8 of our favourite everyday work bags (that fit a laptop and lunch perfectly).

Anyone who has hunted down the perfect work bag will know finding one that ticks all the boxes isn't easy.

The ultimate work bag has to do multiple jobs: it must fit our laptop, our lunch and of course, the many random bits that end up in the bottom of our bag and stay there for months - all without looking full. It's a tall order.

So to make your life a little easier, we've compiled eight of our favourite work totes and hold-alls that we believe do exactly that. And depending on where you want to put your money, we've catered to the more affordable and exy options.

(But do keep in mind, a work bag can be a great investment piece. If you spend a little more now, the bag will undoubtably last longer. Just think of the cost per carry!)

Image: Camilla & Marc.

One of our writers recently bought this Aussie-made bag and can confirm, it does fit it all. Not only is it big and roomy but it comes in three colours and looks chic AF.﻿

Image: Vestirsi.

Australian lady startup Vestirsi creates 100 per cent Italian leather handbags without the crazy price tag. And this one in particular is the perfect, everyday work bag, we reckon.

Image: Status Anxiety.

Another yummy option, and again, by an Australian brand. We adore this wintery tan colour but if you prefer black, it comes in that too (as well as grey.)

Image: Shopbop.

A cool take on the classic black workbag. The bestselling MZ Wallace Metro Tote is both lightweight and durable, and fun fact: in the TV show Dead to Me, it's Christina Applegate's everyday work tote.

Image: The Friday People.

If you love adding a little colour to your workwear, this patterned tote is for you. Not only does it come in some bright, bold prints but it's also waterproof, super lightweight and huge. Oh, and it's one of Mia Freedman's favourites.

Image: The Iconic.

If you're someone who goes from work to the gym, this is a brilliant option. The neoprene material gives it a sporty chic vibe and the size will allow you to fit your laptop, lunch and workout clothes.﻿

Image: Oroton.

If you need tonnes of room (never mind what it's for!) here's our pick. But be careful with your coffee when carrying it...

Image: David Jones.

And lastly, a classic.

You can't go wrong with the Longchamp Le Pliage; it's simple, French (so obviously in good taste) and waterproof. Our lifestyle editor swears by this bag - which she owns in khaki - to last the distance. She's had hers for years.

