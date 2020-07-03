News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

fashion

8 of our favourite everyday work bags (that fit a laptop and lunch perfectly).

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who has hunted down the perfect work bag will know finding one that ticks all the boxes isn't easy.

The ultimate work bag has to do multiple jobs: it must fit our laptop, our lunch and of course, the many random bits that end up in the bottom of our bag and stay there for months - all without looking full. It's a tall order.

Watch Mamamia's Clare Stephens review non-family friendly fashion. Post continues below.

So to make your life a little easier, we've compiled eight of our favourite work totes and hold-alls that we believe do exactly that. And depending on where you want to put your money, we've catered to the more affordable and exy options. 

(But do keep in mind, a work bag can be a great investment piece. If you spend a little more now, the bag will undoubtably last longer. Just think of the cost per carry!)

1. C&M Camilla & Marc Ella Tote, $199.

Image: Camilla & Marc.

One of our writers recently bought this Aussie-made bag and can confirm, it does fit it all. Not only is it big and roomy but it comes in three colours and looks chic AF.﻿

2. Vestirsi Simone Bag, $295.

Image: Vestirsi.

Australian lady startup Vestirsi creates 100 per cent Italian leather handbags without the crazy price tag. And this one in particular is the perfect, everyday work bag, we reckon.

3. Status Anxiety Fire On The Van, $299.95.

Image: Status Anxiety.

Another yummy option, and again, by an Australian brand. We adore this wintery tan colour but if you prefer black, it comes in that too (as well as grey.)

﻿

4. MZ Wallace Medium Metro Tote, $345.

Image: Shopbop.

A cool take on the classic black workbag. The bestselling MZ Wallace Metro Tote is both lightweight and durable, and fun fact: in the TV show Dead to Me, it's Christina Applegate's everyday work tote.

5. The Friday People Everyday Tote, $115.

Image: The Friday People.

If you love adding a little colour to your workwear, this patterned tote is for you. Not only does it come in some bright, bold prints but it's also waterproof, super lightweight and huge. Oh, and it's one of Mia Freedman's favourites.

6. Prene The Brighton Neoprene Tote Bag, $99.95.

Image: The Iconic.

If you're someone who goes from work to the gym, this is a brilliant option. The neoprene material gives it a sporty chic vibe and the size will allow you to fit your laptop, lunch and workout clothes.﻿

7. Oroton Duo Large Tote, $429.

Image: Oroton.

If you need tonnes of room (never mind what it's for!) here's our pick. But be careful with your coffee when carrying it...

8. Longchamp Le Pliage Medium Long Handle Tote Bag, $185.

Image: David Jones.

And lastly, a classic. 

You can't go wrong with the Longchamp Le Pliage; it's simple, French (so obviously in good taste) and waterproof. Our lifestyle editor swears by this bag - which she owns in khaki - to last the distance. She's had hers for years.

Which one is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

Feature image: Instagram/@mzwallacenyc @the.friday.people

Tags: fashion , features

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

fightofyourlife a month ago
I have #6 already and have been considering making it my work bag. My current work bag is looking a bit shabby around the straps but this one seems more durable. 
MORE COMMENTS