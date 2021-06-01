The 4 knits you need right now, and exactly how to wear them.

If you live in Australia, knitwear is one of those things that sits dormant in your wardrobe for about 70 per cent of the year*, then suddenly becomes crucially important for approximately three months.
Then springtime rolls around, and it gets put away again, warm and toasty in your jumper drawer until next year.
Well the time for knitwear is now, people. Here are the four styles I recommend getting your mittens on as the weather officially ticks over to f***ing cold. Plus, how I'm styling them for the season ahead.
*With the exception of our chilly friends in Tasmania.
The fitted ribbed knit.
When I posted this H&M knit on my Instagram, my DMs went bananas. At least nine people messaged me in the days following saying they'd bought one, or tracked it down in other colours.
A ribbed knit is one of those classic items you'll wear for years. With a snug fit close to the body and flattering on curves, it's an excellent layering piece and can be dressed up or down in a snap.
I wear my striped knit with tapered pants and a blazer for the office, then with coats, jeans and sneakers on weekends. It can also be elevated for a more corporate office, or for dinner, with a midi-skirt and heels.
Sadly I couldn't find the striped style online, but I did find these alternatives.
H&M Rib Knit Sweater, $24.99
Glassons Rib Knit Crewneck Longsleeve Top, $29.99
Missguided brown co ord textured knit top, $36.99
The chunky knit
Whether it's an oversized sweater with a rollneck or a big cable knit pullover, one of these will serve you well on days where you want to look smart and polished with minimal effort.
You can't go wrong with a neutral - think creamy white, black or beige - but coloured knits are also a great way to liven up an everyday look.
I love an oversized sweater with a pleated skirt and sneakers, but if you're more into streamlined looks, try layering one with tailored pants and a coat.
Target Funnel Neck Tunic Sweater, $49.00
H&M Rib Turtleneck sweater, $34.99
Kmart Cable Sleeve Crew Neck Jumper, $25.00
Ally Oversized Knit, $34.99
The preppy knit
For too long, dads on golf courses have had a monopoly on casual, comfy sweaters with collars. No longer! This trend is everywhere this year and it's definitely going to stick around.
Preppy knits add a bit of chic to an activewear look - I've been wearing mine with leggings and joggers to walk the dog - and you can easily pair them back with tapered jeans and boots. Think winery weekends, brunch with the girls, the park with the kids - anything goes.
Cotton On Half Zip Cabin Cable Oversized Knit, $37.49
Nasty Gal Plus Size Ribbed Button Down Sweater, $28.00
H&M Zip Top Sweater, $29.99
The retro knit
With shows like Halston and The Serpent on Netflix, the seventies are having a fashion resurgence. Leave some room for a statement knit in your wardrobe - whether it's a retro swirl print or woven in rainbow wool, pick one that makes you happy and wear it on gloomy days for an instant mood lifter.
Let the jumper do the talking by pairing it with faux leather pants, or go full throwback with flares and boots.
Ally Daisy Knit Jumper, $44.99
Glassons Oversized Swirl Knit Jumper, $49.99
Cotton On Roll Neck Pullover, $44.99
Tamara is Mamamia's Head of Lifestyle. For more fashion content, follow her on Instagram.
Feature image: Supplied.