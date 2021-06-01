The 4 knits you need right now, and exactly how to wear them.

If you live in Australia, knitwear is one of those things that sits dormant in your wardrobe for about 70 per cent of the year*, then suddenly becomes crucially important for approximately three months.

Then springtime rolls around, and it gets put away again, warm and toasty in your jumper drawer until next year.

Well the time for knitwear is now, people. Here are the four styles I recommend getting your mittens on as the weather officially ticks over to f***ing cold. Plus, how I'm styling them for the season ahead.

*With the exception of our chilly friends in Tasmania.

The fitted ribbed knit.

When I posted this H&M knit on my Instagram, my DMs went bananas. At least nine people messaged me in the days following saying they'd bought one, or tracked it down in other colours.

The knit that broke my Instagram. Image: Supplied/Tamara Davis

A ribbed knit is one of those classic items you'll wear for years. With a snug fit close to the body and flattering on curves, it's an excellent layering piece and can be dressed up or down in a snap.

I wear my striped knit with tapered pants and a blazer for the office, then with coats, jeans and sneakers on weekends. It can also be elevated for a more corporate office, or for dinner, with a midi-skirt and heels.

Sadly I couldn't find the striped style online, but I did find these alternatives.

Image: H&M

Image: Glassons

Missguided brown co ord textured knit top, $36.99

Image: Missguided.

The chunky knit

Whether it's an oversized sweater with a rollneck or a big cable knit pullover, one of these will serve you well on days where you want to look smart and polished with minimal effort.

You can't go wrong with a neutral - think creamy white, black or beige - but coloured knits are also a great way to liven up an everyday look.

This cable knit has been in my closet for years. Image: Supplied/Tamara Davis

I love an oversized sweater with a pleated skirt and sneakers, but if you're more into streamlined looks, try layering one with tailored pants and a coat.

Image: Target

Image: H&M

Image: Kmart

Image: Ally

The preppy knit

For too long, dads on golf courses have had a monopoly on casual, comfy sweaters with collars. No longer! This trend is everywhere this year and it's definitely going to stick around.

This oatmeal knit was another H&M score. Image: Supplied/Tamara Davis

Preppy knits add a bit of chic to an activewear look - I've been wearing mine with leggings and joggers to walk the dog - and you can easily pair them back with tapered jeans and boots. Think winery weekends, brunch with the girls, the park with the kids - anything goes.

Image: Cotton On

Image: Nasty Gal

Image: H&M

The retro knit

With shows like Halston and The Serpent on Netflix, the seventies are having a fashion resurgence. Leave some room for a statement knit in your wardrobe - whether it's a retro swirl print or woven in rainbow wool, pick one that makes you happy and wear it on gloomy days for an instant mood lifter.

Don't mind the pilling - this is an old favourite! Image: Supplied/Tamara Davis

Let the jumper do the talking by pairing it with faux leather pants, or go full throwback with flares and boots.

Image: Ally

Image: Glassons

Image: Cotton On

Which knit is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

Tamara is Mamamia's Head of Lifestyle. For more fashion content, follow her on Instagram.

Feature image: Supplied.