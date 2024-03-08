These 5 highly anticipated new TV shows have just arrived on our screens.

It's a brand new month at the beginning of a brand new year and thankfully, we've got some brand new TV to dive into ahead of the weekend.

Hollywood royalty Kate Winslet and Julianne Moore have some exciting TV shows ready to stream with Winslet's political satire The Regime and Moore's historical series Mary & George.

And that's not all, there are plenty of other new shows to keep you occupied throughout March.

We've rounded up five absolute must-watches as we step into the weekend. Apologies to your weekend plans, but you won't be leaving the house (TV is self-care, right??).

The Regime.

Kate Winslet in The regime. Image: Binge.

Kate Winslet is headlining The Regime, an American political satire television miniseries that also stars Martha Plimpton, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, and a special guest appearance from Hugh Grant.

The six-episode series will depict a year in the life of a palace that's crumbling under the authoritarian regime of Winslet's character, Chancellor Elena Vernham.

This is Winslet's first TV outing since the critically acclaimed Mare of Easttown... so expectations couldn't be higher for this quirky HBO series.

You can stream the first episode of The Regime on Binge with new episodes dropping weekly.

Gray.

Lydia West and Patricia Clarkson in Gray. Image: Stan.

Starring the eternally iconic Patricia Clarkson, Lydia West and Rupert Everett, Gray is a thrilling crime drama perfect for your Saturday night in.

The eight-part first season follows Clarkson as Cornelia Gray, a former CIA agent who went into hiding after years of service. Gray is asked to return to the agency after a series of intelligence leaks, but at the same time, she has to dodge accusations from government agents who are claiming she's the one who is a traitor.

You can stream every episode of Gray on Stan.

Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda.

Hannah Gadsby in their new comedy special. Image: Netflix.

Okay, this isn't strictly a TV series but it is a new special that's worth watching. Australia's breakout comedy legend Hannah Gadsby is back with their fourth Netflix special, Gender Agenda.

But this time, Gadsby has recruited some friends, as they are joined by seven hilarious and thought-provoking genderqueer comedians: Mx. Dahlia Belle, Jes Tom, Asha Ward, DeAnne Smith, Chloe Petts and Krishna Istha.

Gadsby jokes in the special that the line-up is a direct response to the controversy that surrounded Dave Chappelle's alleged transphobic remarks that aired in his 2021 special.

"Last time Netflix brought this many trans people together was for a protest," Gadsby joked, referring to the hundreds of Netflix employees who struck to oppose Chappelle’s special The Closer.

Gender Agenda follows Gadsby's other Netflix specials Douglas, Something Special, and the groundbreaking Nanette.

You can stream Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda on Netflix.

Mary & George.

Julianne Moore and Nicolas Galitzine in Mary & George. Image: Binge.

Marking Julianne Moore's first-period piece, the iconic actor stars as Mary Villiers, the Countess of Buckingham. She features opposite Red, White, & Royal Blue star Nicolas Galitzine playing the infamous George Villiers.

Based on Benjamin Woolley's 2017 non-fiction book The King's Assassin, the seven-episode miniseries will chart the scandalous true story of a secret affair between King James VI and George Villiers.

You can stream the first episode of Mary & George on Binge with new episodes dropping weekly.

The Gentlemen.

Theo James in The Gentlemen. Image: Netflix.

Created by Guy Ritchie, who also made the 2019 film of the same name, the Netflix spin-off features The White Lotus star, Theo James, leading a new bunch of quirky characters.

The eight-episode series includes characters who differ from those featured in the film.

James plays the Duke of Halstead, Eddie Halstead, the estranged son of an English aristocrat who is catapulted into a life of crime when he inherits his father's estate.

For the Netflix adaption, Ritchie served as creator, co-writer, executive producer, and director of the first two episodes.

You can stream every episode of The Gentlemen on Netflix.

