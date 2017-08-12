How a 20-year-old with one arm created the best Tinder profile this world has ever seen.

A year ago, 20-year-old Lauren lost her left arm in a moped accident.

“I was going pretty fast on a moped and lost control of it, and I hit the median in the road,” she told Buzzfeed News.

“I flew off and hit a sign and it sliced my arm off. I stayed conscious the whole time.”

Lauren, from San Diego in California, has used humour to come to terms with her injury, after initially struggling with other people making jokes at her expense.

“For a while, I wasn’t okay with the jokes. But then I started telling the jokes, and it’s kind of helped,” she said.

Now, her hilarious Tinder profile is going viral for all the right reasons and is being called one of the best the Internet has ever seen.

Yes, her job title is ‘arms dealer’, and she’s given herself scores for various parts of her personality and body.

“Hands down the best catch on Tinder,” she wrote.

“Face 10/10… personality 20/10… arms 1/2.”

She admitted to Buzzfeed that she didn’t really remember creating the profile and wrote it in the spur of the moment after a night out.

“I got home pretty drunk, and I don’t remember typing it up really,” she said.

“I just woke up to someone DM’ing me a Reddit post asking if it was me, and I was like, ‘Damn, I guess it is’.”

Naturally, the world (and singletons everywhere) are falling for Lauren and are keen to take her out on a date.

We’d like to thank Lauren for making such a… humerus… contribution to our day.

LISTEN: What is the perfect response to a dick pic? Get creative.