Not sure where to start with a skincare routine? Here's the 3 essential steps you need.

If you’re looking to create a skincare routine for yourself but don’t know where to begin, I feel you. With so many different products on the market for so many different skincare concerns, it can be confusing, to say the least.

But it doesn’t have to be.

For many of us, the beauty industry is an overwhelming beast. There are seemingly an infinite number of products marketed to us to make us believe that we need them to look our best. But the truth is, you only need three essential steps for a simple but effective skincare routine.

Let me explain.

Your first and most important step is a cleanser. Your cleanser is the product that will remove the daily buildup of makeup, sunscreen, excess oil, dirt and dead skin cells.

When you choose your cleanser, you need to consider your skin type and preferred consistency. If you struggle with oil, acne and breakouts, I highly suggest a foaming cleanser. This will remove any oil and dirt that's going to clog your pores and lead to breakouts.

While many foaming cleansers can be quite drying (as their main aim is to remove oil buildup), the Sukin Foaming Facial Cleanser includes the cult favourite facial oil, rosehip oil. That means instead of drying your skin out, this cleanser will leave it both clean and moisturised. Winning!

I suggest you use it morning and night and massage it into the skin in a circular motion. Remove it with a warm face cloth or water before moving on to your next steps.

Next, there's toner. Growing up, I was always told to put my toner on a cotton pad and swipe across the face, but now they've had a little makeover.

These days, my favourite toners come in a spray form. I find them preferable as you can use them throughout the day when you feel dry or just need a little refresh. And they're perfect for on the go!

I love the Sukin Hydrating Mist Toner for a few reasons. This toner is multi-purpose. It can be used before and after cleansing, to set your makeup in place and to hydrate throughout the day. It includes a beautiful blend of camomile and rosewater (camomile is super soothing and anti-bacterial, while the rosewater is hydrating) and is alcohol-free, so it won't dry your skin out.

And this toner is not only a favourite of mine, it's the best-selling natural toner in Australia.

Apply it whenever you feel the need to by closing your eyes and spraying it onto the face and neck.

Your final step, of course, is a moisturiser. Your moisturiser is essential as it contains ingredients that hold water in your skin’s outer layers, which will help your skin stay balanced and hydrated.

When choosing the best moisturiser for you, keep it simple. Find one that keeps your skin balanced (not too oily, not too dry) and stick with it.

I recommend the Sukin Natural Facial Moisturiser as it includes a blend of oils (including jojoba, rosehip and avocado), vitamin E and aloe vera. It’s the perfect balance of moisturising ingredients without being oily or thick. And it works well on all skin types.

Again, I suggest using it twice a day and lightly massaging it into the face, neck and décolletage (the last two are just as important as the face!).

My favourite part about these products is what they don't include. All three of these products are free from a long list of nasties. That includes synthetic fragrances, animal derivatives, artificial colours and sulphates.

So remember, keep skincare simple. Try these three steps and stick with them.

Then, if you want to include more products (for example, serum or sunscreen), maintain your routine with these three, and add the others on. Easy!

Feature image: Instagram/@sukinskincare







