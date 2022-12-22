'It's been life-changing for me.' The best purchases the Mamamia team made in 2022.

There's nothing quite like lusting over an item for ages, taking the leap and buying it, and then finding it makes your life infinitely better. It's just the best.

Whether it's something for your house, face or wardrobe, something big or small, nothing truly beats purchasing something that's worth every penny.

So, as we nip 2022 in the bud, we thought it would be right to round up all the delicious purchases that made a difference to our lives.

Watch: Just all of us justifying an online shopping spree. Post continues below.

Below, we've rounded up all the best things the Mamamia team bought and loved this year.

Get ready for some serious inspo!

"My proudest purchase this year was my very first painting. I turned 30 and wanted to buy something special for myself so I could forever mark being a Proper Grown Up."

"The painting's called A Lovely Day by Prudence De Marchi, and it's from Jumbled (a shop of pure joy in Orange, but I purchased it online after chatting to the Jumbled team). I bloody love it!" - Michelle Webb, Branded Content Manager.

"I bought this toothbrush. It's brought a little touch of luxury to my daily routine, and I like the way it looks on my bathroom vanity. It's a simple design and the bristles are medium firmness, which I like. It felt like a big upgrade but at a small price point too - a great way to treat yourself to something useful." - Andi Baulderstone, Strategy Manager.

"We bought the Breville Barista Pro Coffee Machine and HOT DAMN our coffee game in the morning is strong. We chose this one because it had four holes on the milk frother instead of one so we can actually control the creaming of the milk situation - and it is absolute perfection. Best purchase of 2022 for sure." - Avril Tait, Assistant Video Producer.

"I bought the new iPad Pro under the guise of using it for freelance work but it's been such a great way for me to get creative (using Procreate), read, and watch movies. I've absolutely loved how versatile it is and it's my little companion wherever I go." - Cristina Aguilar, Senior Commercial Video Producer.

"Lululemon 1L belt bag has brought much joy and hands-free fun for the year. It’s my everyday bag and my night-out bag. It’s casual. Holds JUST what I need. Glasses, wallet, keys, headphones, phone, and a lip balm. It comes in limited colours - so mine is black with a striped strap."

"I wear it 80 per cent of the week. I’m tempted by the 2L as I’ve seen it will also hold a Kindle, so keeping my eyes peeled for a colour I want." - Susanah Makin, Junior Producer and Community Manager.

"I got this memoir written from the perspective of a son mourning his parents and it’s my favorite book I’ve read this year. Every sentence is filled with love. I cry every time." - Shannen Findlay, Editorial Assistant.

"My Lifted Anchors jacket I bought from Culture Kings!!! Omg, I’m obsessed with it and I’ve worn it far too many times but I don't care. I even wore it in London. I love it because it’s me in a jacket, it’s great quality, and it just adds so much oomph to any outfit." - Laura Koefoed, Social Media Producer.

"I had my third knee construction late last year because I'm an overachiever like that, and was looking for something that would allow me to do cardio without... tearing it apart again. My fiance bought this indoor bike trainer, took the back wheel off his bike and attached it - and it's so bloody good."

"It's helped me *actually* be consistent with my rehab and strengthen my knee. You can hook it up to your phone and control the incline, track your heart rate, speed, and all that jazz. Definitely worth it!" - Erin Docherty, Senior Health and Beauty Writer.

"Without a doubt my OG+ Twoobs! The red are my fave but I also have them in black. An absolute staple of my wardrobe - they go with everything, they can be dressed up or down, and they are so comfortable. I am guaranteed to get multiple compliments when I wear them - I love them so much." - Tys Autagavaia, Office Manager.

"I literally have not bought anything extravagant this year but for my birthday, I treated myself to this perfume after smelling it in store and trying it out SEVEN MONTHS AGO. I’m waiting for it in the mail and I am SO EXCITED," Shannen Findlay, Editorial Assistant.

"It's gotta be Clinique's Almost Lipstick Black Honey for me. I will never shut up about this product. It's got such a great balmy texture, and I love the colour. I am an on-the-ground influencer for this lipstick, I bought my sister one for Christmas, and I've had a bunch of friends buy it for themselves and their mums." - Madeline Muir, Senior Social Media Producer.

"I couldn’t not do a sex toy, right?! I'm a G-spot girlie and this LEVELS THINGS UP from the usual bulbous g-spot toy. How? Cos it has fluttery air technology that f*cks you up." - Katie Stow, Evening Editor.

"Mine is also a belt bag! I love, love, love this one from Fjall Raven. I use it non-stop as a cross-body bag. It's not too bulky but can carry everything I need. I have it in Arctic green but I'm considering buying it in Spicy Orange or Black as well. I love the little handle on the top and sometimes I carry it like a teeny tiny handbag, Lizzo style." - Clare O'Halloran, Podcast Producer.

"My cyan blue 'Lucy' suit from Decjuba has definitely been my best purchase for the year. While I may get sick of it soon, the cost per wear has been so good. I love it as a suit dressed up with heels and a cami or with a white tee and trainers."

"I also love the trousers/pants with shirts and the jacket with jeans. It fits well, feels nice and I always get compliments when I wear it! The jacket was $169 and the pants $119 but they have a few sizes left on sale now at 70 per cent off!" - Laura Jackel, Family Writer.

"This Kosas Foundation has been life-changing for me this year. It has skincare in it, makes you super radiant, and as someone with acne-prone skin, I've never received so many compliments on my skin when I'm wearing it." - Carla Woodhouse, Content Executive - SQUAD.

"My car! It came with roof racks so I can ride around with my board pretending I’m a super cool surf chick (which I am not)." - Rachel Smith, Sales Manager.

"I have perpetually dry skin and my fiance has an annoying nose, so we bought this air humidifier earlier this year to see if it would help with our stuffy room. We have it running in our bedroom before we sleep and I swear it makes the biggest difference. He can actually breathe when he sleeps, and my skin doesn't fall off my face - the joys." - Erin Docherty, Senior Health and Beauty Writer.

What's your all-time favourite purchase from 2022? Share with us in the comment section below.

