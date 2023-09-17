‘I have very thick, very dry hair. I found the one product to save it.'

In recent months, I've become... totally obsessed with my hair.

It happened after I noticed how bleak it looked after blow drying and styling. So you know what I did? I threw money at the problem. Too much money.

Luckily for all of you, I'm here to tell you what saved my hair, what wasn't worth the spend, and what I'll be using for years to come.

Here's my ultimate recommendation of the best products for dry hair, plus 9 other products I recommend to all my friends.

Image: Supplied.

I was sceptical about using this High Gloss Serum from Color Wow, because it has a strange consistency compared to other hair serums I have used in the past.

Instead of having an oily feel, it felt like a mix between a gel and a moisturiser.

But it is good. Real good. It leaves a shine on your hair that is comparable to a fresh blow-out at the salon. The Pop and Lock High Gloss Serum magically tames flyaways as well and leaves a really soft and glossy look to my hair.

It works best when you apply it to damp hair before styling and lasts for a few days, but you can top up between washes and before styling on dry hair. Keep in mind, all you need is one (ONE!!!!!!!) single pump. Too much and you'll look a little... greasy.

Image: Supplied.

I'm in a toxic relationship with my hair – my red flag is I use way too much heat, all of the time – but this baby preps it beautifully.

It's not just a heat protectant but also a blow-drying cream that smooths the hair, reduces frizz and provides style control even while you hack at it with your blow dryer on the highest heat setting.

This was the first product I've ever used from this brand, so I put a little too much of the cream in on my first go. For those thinking of purchasing this beauty, a dollop the size of a 20 cent coin is more than enough to give you silky-looking hair.

Image: Supplied.

I'm one of those girls who prefer to spend less on shampoo and conditioner and more on my other general hair products but after chatting to a colleague, I tried the Hairification Pure Grow Shampoo and Conditioner – and now I'm obsessed.

Thankfully, this duo doesn't break the bank either!

For $25 a bottle, I only use a little for each wash. I also don't need to wash as often because it stays smelling beautiful and looking fresh, which has been so wonderful for my roots (which were begging for a break from my boiling hot showers).

These beauties claim to boost volume, improve hair loss and increase length. I've only gone through about four wash cycles with the Hairification Pure Grow Shampoo and Conditioner but have noticed my hair already feels stronger and thicker.

A big win in my book!

Image: Supplied.

I was genuinely excited when this tub was popped on my desk. As someone who follows Chris Appleton RELIGIOUSLY and has been watching him apply this masque to all his hair models, I was busting to try it.

The brand kindly sent a sample for me to dip my hands into and guys. It is LUSH.

Smells beautiful, feels beautiful and makes my hair look beautiful. There's not much more I can say about this other than, Chris Appleton, you are a gift to this earth.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

This texture spray from Nak Hair is vegan and so good.

It absorbs oil and adds a bit of volume and texture to the hair without making my locks feel crunchy or stiff.

If you're in the market for something that isn't a hairspray but more of a booster, give this one a go. I've used it a few times and gotten stopped by my housemate before leaving the house to field a barrage of compliments. Because it is just that good.

Plus, it has a medium hold, so it's still good to spray on your fresh curls if your hair needs to stay in place.

Image: Supplied.

Everyone needs a heat protectant spray in their life and this one from evo gets top marks.

I'm really bad at providing pre-care for my hair, mostly because I am lazy, but also because it feels like so much work. Not with this bad boy. I spray mostly near my roots and where I know I'll be applying the most heat. It's a preventative measure that is, frankly, necessary with how much I punish my locks with the blow dryer.

Image: Supplied.

Guys, I've become obsessed with hairspray recently. It's a pretty weird thing to care about but I've never really been into it because I didn't believe that they worked.

I was wrong. This one by evo keeps my curls TOIT. And bouncy. For hours.

Image: Supplied.

When Mamamia Morning Editor Charlotte Begg told me to nab this, I did so. Immediately.

She has the most luscious, healthy hair I've ever seen, so I knew this was something I needed in my arsenal when she told me she'd already gone through two bottles.

I've been using this baby for two weeks and what Vegamour claims to do, it does... At lightning speed.

The Gro Hair Serum is supposed to increase the appearance of hair density by up to 52 per cent and reduce signs of shedding by up to 76 per cent. Which explains why my shower drain is loving me so damn much lately.

Image: Supplied.

I'm a girl who loves her finishing creams and I've been reaching for this one from Nak Hair daily. You can use it before you style, but I prefer to apply it afterwards if my hair needs to be tamed. It looks lovely. Every single time.

It gives me just-woke-up-like-this hair. The type of hair that is comparable to a hair model. The type of hair you'd want to take home to meet your mother.

Okay, perhaps I'm being dramatic. But I stand by my claims.

Image: Supplied.

I'm easily influenced and when I saw everyone and their dog jumping on the Color Wow bandwagon ('color' not 'colour', to my Aussie friends who are about to go and google this one), I wanted to give it a go too.

The one product that people were reviewing online isn't available in Australia yet, so I grabbed the best next thing.

And boy am I glad I did.

It's the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray and, oh baby.

What it claims to do is keep your hair texture looking shiny and glossy while protecting your head from humidity. To really make it work though, you must DRENCH your hair in the product before blow drying (I chose to spritz heavily while my hair was still damp from the shower).

Heat and friction are what activate this baby, so go at it with your blow dryer and a hairbrush.

I was sceptical but I didn't need to be because even the bad reviews I've read have usually come down to not knowing how the Dream Coat Supernatural Spray works.

I sweat easily and I went through TWO washes without having to worry AT ALL about my hair. It didn't look greasy, or frizzy. I got compliments. SO many. All about how healthy and beautiful it looked.

I'm officially a sucker for this Color Wow product and if there's one product for dry, thick hair on this list you add to cart immediately, it MUST be this one.

Let us know in the comments below what hair products you're loving at the moment!



Feature Image: Supplied.