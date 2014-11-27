The 6 best places to go running in Hobart.

Image: Amy Guth/Flickr

Welcome to Hobart – where the weather is cold, but the running tracks are hot.

After covering the best running tracks in Melbourne last week, we thought we’d bring you the best places to pull on your running shoes in everybody’s newest favourite capital (thanks, Lonely Planet!). This one goes out to you, lovely Tassie readers.

There are plenty of places to go for a leisurely jog around the picturesque island capital – here are some of the best:

Perhaps best known for housing Tasmania's only prison, the surrounding suburb of Risdon is actually beautiful, and is home to one of Hobart's best recreational routes. The boundary of Risdon Brook Dam is a popular route for locals, and is also family friendly if a leisurely weekend stroll is more your thing.

Distance: 4-5km.

2. Cornelian Bay.

Situated on the River Derwent and on the outskirts of the historic suburb of New Town, Cornelian Bay is the ideal place for a quick jog, with panoramic views of Hobart and its surrounds. Also a hop, skip and jump from the gorgeous Royal Botanic Gardens on Hobart's Queens Domain and the Intercity Cycleway for the biking enthusiast. Cornelian Bay is also home to an off-lead dog run and swimming area, should you wish to take your four-legged friend.

Distance: 1.3km.

Best post-run coffee: The Boat House, Cornelian Bay Beach.

3. Nutgrove, Sandy Bay.

The sprawling paths along ritzy Sandy Bay, a popular route for Hobartian fitness freaks. Also the sight of the annual MONA Nude Swim during July's Dark Mofo festival.

Distance: approximately 5km.

Best post-run coffee: The Beach House, Sandy Bay beach.

4. Queens Domain

Ah, the old Queens Domain. Much more is situated up in them there hills than you would think. The TCA ground, sprawling Hobart tennis centre, Baha'i Centre and the original campus of the University of Tasmania in the University Rose Garden are just a few of the gems up the hill, which makes a perfect track for busy uni students or just a quick jaunt during the lunch hour.

Distance: Approx. 5.1km.

5. Kunanyi/Mount Wellington

Not for the faint hearted. The site of the annual Point to Pinnacle half-marathon, the 19km trek up Mt Wellington is only for the daring. However at the top, one is treated to uninterrupted, panoramic views of the city, which is a pretty fabulous incentive. There are loads of little walking tracks too around Fern Tree and Cascades, for the less adventurous.

Warning: Even in Tasmania's one week of summer (no, really), the summit is FREEZING. Beware.

Distance: Variable.

Best post-run coffee: Cascade Brewery Cafe, South Hobart.

One of the best jogging routes on Hobart's Eastern Shore, the Gordons Hill route includes several small inclines and sprawling views of the Tasman bridge and the city. Begin at Rose Bay High School and follow the track down along Rosny and to the Rosny CBD for beautiful views of the Derwent River.

Distance: 2.5km.

