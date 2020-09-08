In 2020, sunscreen has had a glow-up. Here's 10 that are more than just SPF.

Sunscreen is FINALLY having a moment, friends. It may have taken a freakin' while, but we can't get enough of the stuff - especially now the beauty gods have blessed us with some fancy schmancy options.

See, in the past, sunscreens had a bad rap for making your skin greasy/ghostly/pimply, meaning a lot of us just skipped this step, because we were foolish. So foolish. But now we know how silly it is to skimp on SPF protection (UV damage, premmo ageing, pigmentation etc. etc.), and we make sure we slap the stuff on every morning - rain, hail or shine.

And beauty brands are making it easy, delivering swanky formulas with non-whitening, non-drying, non-pore-clogging, non-gross characteristics. Plus, the packaging is now super cute, too, and it makes us *actually* enjoy putting it on. Silly, we know. ﻿

Important thing: We know it probably goes without saying, but if you're one of the people who are wondering if it's okay to just wear a face cream or foundation with a bit of SPF in it, let us break it down. ﻿Yes, it's better than going without - but it just doesn't stack up. Even if your foundation has high SPF, it will typically not have the same long-lasting effect as sunscreen, and there's no way you're going to be able to apply the required amount (this is how much foundation you'd need to apply to get enough protection BTW). So, you should always use sunscreen as well.

Here are some goodies to help you get started - and they're a million planets aways from the thick, goopy stuff you used to smear on at the beach in 2004. We've split them up into bougie and savey, depending on your budget (because, hey - not everyone wants to spend $86 on sunscreen if they don't have to).

Good bougie ones.

Ultra Violette Queen Screen SPF50+, $47

We feel like this guy was one of the pioneers of the whole see-sunscreen-can-be-cool thing. It's a chemical sunscreen that's super moisturising (yet lightweight) and is perfect for those with dry skin (it has a fab milky texture). Best part? Sits well under and on top of makeup.

Emma Lewisham Skinshield Daily Face SPF30, $86

She's pricey, we know. If you have some money to throw around on your sun protection (please adopt us), this could be an option for you. It packs a real punch when it comes to hydrating the skin (it contains hyaluronic acid) and gives a nice silky finish. Smells like a botanical garden, too.

Mecca To Save Face SPF50 Superscreen, $40

If something has the word 'super' in it, we're sold. Especially if it's a sunscreen. Mecca To Save Face is delightfully lightweight, matte and non-greasy - aka it's practically *made* to wear under makeup.

SkinCeuticals Ultra Facial Defense SPF50+, $55

We heart this formulation because it feels like an everyday moisturiser and works beautifully under makeup - which we're all about. It has a satin finish and will give your skin a hint of glow under foundation.

Mesoestetic Mesoprotech Sun Stick, $49.80

Made for your sensitive eye area and lips, this gem glides on easily for a convenient, on-the-go, hands-free application (because greasy sunscreen hands are the worst) and is the perfect size to chuck in your handbag. So cute.

Krave Beauty The Beet Shield, $45

This antioxidant lotion is made with beetroot extract and works to fight off free radicals to make sure you don’t end up looking like an actual beetroot, we guess. What a guy!﻿

Aspect Skin Hydrating Face SPF50+, $59

You know when you used to slap on sunscreen and your face would feel either tight and weird or greasy and gross? Aspect has found the perfect middle-ground with this hydrating face lotion. It gives your skin UV protection, while nourishing and hydrating the skin's barrier.

Good savey ones.

La Roche Posay Anthelios Ultra Comfort Non-Perfumed Cream SPF50+, $29.99

If you don't want to blow too much on a sunscreen, La Roche Posay Anthelios Ultra Comfort Non-Perfumed Cream SPF50+ is your guy - especially for those with dry, sensitive skin. It gives you a satin finish and won't pill when you're trying to apply foundation over the top. Win!

NIVEA Sensitive Protect SPF50 Sunscreen Lotion, $11.99

If you’re a babe with sensitive skin, try this. It’s formulated with do-good ingredients like aloe vera and chamomile to help soothe and calm reactive skin. On top of that, it contains vitamin E to help keep your face hydrated and comfortable.

Cancer Council Daywear Moisturiser, $13.99

When it comes to sunscreen, the Cancer Council obvs knows what's going down. And they have a product to suit every skin type or concern. This is one of our faves because it has a beautiful matte finish and a slight tint - meaning no slippery, shiny skin in the places you absolutely don't want to look slippery and shiny (hey, T-zone).

