I’m a beauty editor and here are 4 of the best new skincare brands you’ve never heard of.

If it feels like a new skincare range comes slinking around every other day, that's cause it's true! And while it's all extremely exciting for a skincare nerd like me, it can also be very exhausting. Confusing. And bloody noisy.

So many products! So many promises! So little face!

So, sweet lambs. Do you know what we've done? We've picked the ones you should care about.

Below you'll find a tight, tactical edit of four fabulous skincare brands you might like to put on your face.

Yer welcome.

Best new skincare #1: Susanne Kaufmann.

What it is: Developed in Austria, Susanne Kaufmann is one of the latest skincare ranges to hit Mecca's shelves. Originally developed for Kaufmann’s alpine spa (DREAMY) the range is rooted in sustainability and science, filling the gap for natural, scientifically proven skincare. If you're a fan of Emma Lewisham, this brand is right up your alley.

Why you should care: With so many different active products and ingredients on the market, it's almost TOO easy to mess up your skin with actives. What you'll like about Susanne Kaufmann products is that it's made with dry, sensitive skin in mind. All the products are made from gentle ingredients to ensure you don't, y'know, end up giving yourself long-term skin sensitivity. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

If you buy one product: I've tried a few of the brand's products, including an uber nourishing night mask, but the Nutrient Concentrate Skin Smoothing Serum would honestly have to be my fave. It's formulated with retinyl palmitate - a gentle form of retinol that won't piss off your skin - as well as ascorbyl palmitate (vitamin C) and hyaluronic acid. It's an amazing product for those who struggle with working actives into their routine (hi! Let's be friends).

Best new skincare #2: HoliFrog

What it is: Founded by Emily Parr and Majeed Hemmant, NYC-based skincare brand HoliFrog is about to launch into Sephora Australia - and YES we're excited, can you tell?

Why you should care: HoliFrog prides itself as a ✨situational✨ skincare brand. Meaning? The brand creates products to handle whatever situation may arise (breakouts, dryness, redness), not just skin type. Pretty cool, huh? It's made up of 10 products - six cleansers, three serums, and one moisturiser. Oh! And did we mention Hailey Bieber and Sofia Richie are big ol' fans?

If you buy one product: If there's one product you're going to buy, make it Galilee Antioxidant Dewy Drop - it's some seriously good stuff. Packed with niacinamide, the texture is more like a lotion than a serum - although super leightweight. My skin feels soft, plump and dewy AF afterwards. Get on it.

Best new skincare #3: No. 7.

What it is: Have you heard? No? Where've you been?! UK brand No. 7 has trekked all the way from the Great Britain to our shores and WHAT TOOK SO LONG.

Why you should care: Umm... it's kind of a big deal, you guys. After being sold exclusively in Boots for more than, like, 80 years, No. 7 is one of the biggest cult brands in the UK. The best part? You can grab it at Priceline. So. Much. Yes.

If you buy one product: One of my favourites of the bunch is the Line Correcting Booster Serum, $61.99. And no, it's not because of the packaging - don't be so shallow (but omg - how FUN is it?!). This little gem promises to do lots of really good things - like help smooth lines and wrinkles on the forehead and around the eyes. All within two stinkin' weeks. Take my money.

Best new skincare #4: Etat Pur

What it is: Meet BIODERMA’s sister brand: Etat Pur. (Be nice, you guys). With uncomplicated, perfectly matched skincare, the brand aims to make it possible for everyone to find an effective and personalised skincare routine. Yes - even you, Helen!

Why you should care: To avoid over-treating the skin (ahem... burning a whole layer off your face), Etat Pur basically separates the active ingredients from everyday skincare products. Smart! This unique approach means you can care for your skin without going overboard. The range is therefore split up into two ranges - Pure Skincare (your basic, everyday products) and Pure Actives (targeted treatments for specific concerns). Very nifty indeed.

If you buy one product: While I haven't managed to get my mitts on Etat Pur products jusssst yet - I'm hanging out to try the Pure Active Vitamin E Serum. It's made for skin suffering the consequences of sun damage and pollution (ME. IT'S MADE FOR ME). Where do I sign up?

