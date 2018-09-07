Forget electronic devices and streaming services – Aussie kids still love to read, as evidenced by the unwavering popularity of annual events such as The Premier’s reading challenge, and Book Week, which any parent of a primary school kid knows all about.

Parents also remain keen to encourage their kids to experience the joys of reading, because, as we know, there’s no feeling quite like immersing yourself in an excellent book. Reading can be a transformative, soothing, uplifting and informative experience – and often, all of those things at the same time.

As one of the most prolific and popular writers of modern times, Dr. Seuss, said, “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.”

Enjoying reading for children is so much more than simply about literacy and education. A love of reading will serve a child for life – long into adulthood, proving to be the ultimate companion even if they are entirely alone.

And in Australia, we are certainly spoilt for choice with crammed bookshops and unlimited access to online books. So to help you narrow it down, here’s our list of the 30 books every child should read before they finish primary school – because these ones especially inspire, and teach kids that it’s ok to be different – and that they are perfect just as they are.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – J.K. Rowling

Weirdo - Anh Doh

The Velveteen Rabbit - Margery Williams

Matilda - Roald Dahl

Paddington - Michael Bond

Hating Alison Ashley - Robin Klein

Amelia Bedelia - Peggy Parish

The Little Prince - Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

Ramona and Beezus - Beverly Cleary

Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing - Judy Blume

The Monster at the End of this Book - Jon Stone

A Series of Unfortunate Events - Lemony Snicket

Are you there God? It's me, Margaret. - Judy Blume

My Diary: by Kylie Mole - Maryanne Fahey

Anne of Green Gables - L.M. Montgomery

The B.F.G. - Roald Dahl

Goosebumps (Series) - R.L. Steine

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe - C.S. Lewis

The 13-storey Treehouse - Andy Griffiths

The Lorax - Dr. Seuss

Billionaire Boy - David Walliams

Aesop's Fables - Aesop

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz - L. Frank Baum

Winnie The Pooh - A.A. Milne

Diary of a Wimpy Kid - Jeff Kinney

The Wind in the Willows - Kenneth Graham

Playing Beatie Bow - Ruth Park

Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls - Elena Favilli Source: Amazon

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - Roald Dahl

Wonder - R.J. Palacio

What is your favourite book from primary school? Tell us in the comments section below.