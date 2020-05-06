Finding the perfect pair of denim jeans is no easy task.

You have to consider many aspects, including the colour, cut and of course, the cost.

But when you do eventually find that pair, you’ll wear them to death and it’ll all be worth it.

We asked Mamamia readers to share their favourites and why they’re so damn good. From 28 women with varying heights, budgets and body shapes, here they are in all their glory… Happy shopping!

"I’ve got a small waist, big butt and I’m short, and these are the best jeans I’ve found for my body shape. They’re [under] $40 and come in lots of colours." - Karagh.

"Honestly the best jeans I’ve ever bought as short person!" - Shay.

"Rollas, high waisted slim fit. I have a few slightly different styles and colours. With a small waist, big bum and legs, they always fit so comfortably and well." Dominique.

"Good American by Khloe Kardashian! They are expensive but easily the best jeans I've ever worn, I always have to get jeans altered but not these ones." - Maggie.

"This is a plus size recommendation. The City Chic Asha jeans! I have them in a few colours. They’re so comfy! They’re a nice high rise, with the adjustable little buttons in the waist area. They also don’t gape much at the back, which is one of my must-haves in denim. Jeans are one thing that City Chic never has on sale, but for me, they’re totally worth it." - Nirusha.

Ok, Decjuba Riley jeans. I'm a size 4-6 and only 160cm and I can NEVER find jeans that fit. The Riley's are SUPER comfy and only had to be taken up a smidge, plus there are many different styles depending on how casual you want to go. And they'll often have sales (always 10% off if you're a Decjuba member). I've had mine for over two years." - Fiona.

"I LOVE the Decjuba Riley Jeans. The flat front and no zip are soo flattering if you’re at all self-conscious about your tummy. And they [have] just the right amount of stretch to make them super comfy but also flattering and shaping!" - Emma.

"Decjuba jeans are so comfortable." - Jacquelyn.

"The Riley Jean from Decjuba is by far the best pair of jeans that I have ever found. They are stretchy, they are just high waisted enough, [are] reasonably affordable and I cannot wear anything else now. All other jeans are dead to me." - Emily.

"The Riley 5 pocket jeans from Decjuba are the best! So comfy and flattering." Sophie.

"Target Sophie jeans! Great price, super comfortable, perfect length and waist height." Nicole.

"[I] only wear Sophie!! These are fantastic." - Amber.

"Another vote for Sophie! good price, many different washes/lengths." - Rose.

"Just got my first pair and they are super comfy!" - Karin.

"I’m a size 6-8, small waist compared to bum and thighs. These jeans are unbelievable, perfect amount of stretch but look like rigid denim, straight leg, high rise, great range of washes without fraying. Best jeans I’ve ever bought. Just bought them in two more colours!" Madeleine

"I only wear Nobody jeans. High waisted, skinny. I stock up at their annual warehouse sale. Otherwise, they are $$$." - Jia.

"Bought one pair and swiftly bought another two when they were next on sale." - Pippy.

"Nobody Denim! The only jeans long enough to cover my ankles." - Danae.

"I just got my first pair of Nobody Denim jeans and I’m in love - super comfy, fit well and I wore them all weekend and they didn’t sag." - Emma.

"As someone who is very short and curvy, I hated wearing jeans for YEARS until I found these ones! Now I live in them and own literally five pairs." - Rachael.

"Cotton On High Rise! Super affordable, I always get compliments on them. They are in-between a firm and stretch denim." - Grace.

"I have a pair of these as well. They are great!" - Clare.

"Cotton On are the only high waisted jeans I've found that are high enough to cover my belly button (and therefore, the little bit of fat right under it). 12/10 recommend! My waist has never looked so good." Alanna.

"I had never contemplated high rise until I was trying on jeans at a store in the USA years back. The shop attendant convinced me to try on high rise and when I did, she remarked (in an awesome accent), 'Damn girl, your bum looks so good in those!' No more plumber’s crack! High rise all the way!" - Sarah.

"Everlane does a great cheeky straight jean and also the 90s cheeky. Higher rise, slim leg, flattering on the bum!" - Alex.

"I love the tall range from ASOS! As a 6”2 girl who is all leg, shopping for jeans and other pants is life’s greatest frustration. I have never in my life been able to just walk into a store and buy a pair of jeans that doesn’t look like I’m awaiting a flash flood."

ASOS Tall has been a game-changer for me. Their tall jeans come in two lengths, 36” and 38” leg, in a large variety of styles. I am 33 years old and have NEVER had so much choice at my fingertips for jeans! Styles, colours, waist type, wash etc. I love their high waisted ‘Ridley’ and ‘Sculpt Me’ ranges - super high waisted, hold you in in the right places without being suffocating, SUPER soft stretch denim and so comfy! I can pair them with any type of shoe or boot just like anyone else!" - Kylie.

"Definitely the Asos Ridley high waisted jeans." - Hayley.

"They're pricey but feels like you're not wearing jeans at all! Wish I still fit into mine but contemplating lashing out for another pair." Leesh.

