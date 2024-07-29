LEIGH CAMPBELL: 'The $26 chemist foundation I always recommend for over 40s skin.'

If you're a lady with skin over 40, you'll know how much of a struggle it can be to find a good foundation that works with your skin, not against it.

Because we all know that our skin becomes drier as we age, and it tends to lose that glorious tone and texture we sashayed around with in our 20s. And that's totally normal! It just means that when it comes to foundation, there are probably better options out there to keep your skin looking healthy and fresh.

However, while there are tons of different formulas kicking around, it's really very tricky to know which ones are best. But that's why you have us!

Because on a recent episode of You Beauty podcast, a lovely listener by the name of Sharon asked for some advice on the best makeup for her over 40s skin.

She said: "I'm 46 and I believe that my skin is combo but I'm starting to think that maybe it's just plain oily. My dilemma is that by mid-morning my skin is so greasy, oily and shiny and I'm not sure what I'm doing wrong. Am I using a foundation that's too oily or do I need a setting powder? Help!"