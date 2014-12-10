The Glow gift guide: For the fit person in your life

What do you get for the gym bunny that has everything? More gym gear, of course. In fact, you don’t need to be sporty to enjoy a sporty Christmas gift. People who don’t exercise that often will probably appreciate it even more, because odds are, they don’t already own that fancy water bottle or super cute yoga mat.

Priced from very affordable to extremely generous, here’s our guide to the best fitness gifts this Christmas.

The Glow's Fit Person Gift Guide

What are you getting the sporty person in your life this Christmas?