11 beauty writers share their all-time favourite fake tans.

There's some really great fake tans slinking around these days, aren't there? Gone are the days of those extra stinky, streaky tans, and thank goodness.

Nowadays it's all about achieving a healthy-looking glow, and we're spoilt for choice with options. Tanning waters! Serums! Mists! Creams! Mousses!

Sheesh. There's so much good stuff on offer. The whole application, colour and scent thing has truly never been better.

So, if you're in the market for a new go-to - please, sit. We've asked a bunch of beauty writers and contributors for their favourite formulas and why they rate them.

Leigh Campbell, Executive Editor.

"I love this tan because it's a clear lotion, just like a body moisturiser. The colour that develops is pretty mild, making it great for those who don't want anything OTT, rather just a bit of glow. I wear it to bed two nights in a row and the result is perfection. Fades beautifully too - no patches at all."





Tamara Davis, Lifestyle Editor.

"This gradual tanning dry-oil is the dream - the lightweight oil goes on clear and dries in seconds. I often apply it the night before an event or when I just want a hint of back-from-a-holiday glow. It has a sweet coconutty scent and doesn't smell like fake tan in the slightest."





Erin Docherty, Senior Beauty Writer.

"I usually have four fake tans on the go at any one time, but I always go back to this one. It offers a perfect amount of colour, and I like that I can see where I'm applying it (cause I suck at tanning). What's more, I find it doesn't leave my skin feeling bone dry post-tan. Win."





Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"I've been a regular fake tanner for years so I've tried MANY, but hands down this is my favourite. It's the perfect warm shade (not orange, not green), applies really nicely and leaves you with the best tan from just one coat."

Hannah English, You Beauty Collective.

"My favourite fake tan for body so far is the Tan-Luxe Hydra Mousse. I love that it’s clear, so it won’t stain my sheets or collect in my pores to leave brown spots. It’s also supremely hydrating (as the name suggests) and never orange or sticky. It’s not heavily scented but has a minimal fake tan smell. And it fades like a dream, probably because of the way it hydrates my skin."

Isobel Larkin, Freelance Journalist, Copywriter & Content Creator.

"Currently in love with this colourless foam from Tanologist and the beautiful natural tan it gives me. It doesn’t have a colour guide, so you do need to work methodically to ensure you’ve covered all areas. But the benefits of its clear formula are huge: you don’t need to worry about it transferring onto your sheets or clothes and it doesn’t dehydrate your skin."





Alisha Bhojwani, You Beauty Collective.

"Coming from someone who had never fake tanned until a year ago, I was pretty overwhelmed when I decided to get into fake tan! After trying all the cult favourites and ending up super streaky and a little orange, a friend of mine with a similar skin tone recommended this to me. It’s my go to formula for a few reasons:



1. It works REALLY well with olive skin tones, I think it has a green base that results in a natural golden tan (something that’s always been a struggle for me to achieve).

2. It’s cheap and often can be scored for half price during Priceline sales.

3. It's easy to use and customisable. For example, if you want a deeper tan, leave it on for a few hours. For something more natural that fades well, marinate for 45 minutes and you’ll have a delicious golden glow."





Hannah Rabbitt, You Beauty Collective.

St Tropez Express Advanced Bronzing Mousse, $35.

"I am the biggest sucker for a fake fan. I’ve tried many, and I always go back to St Tropez. It’s my ride or die! Always glowy, never streaky, and it wears evenly so there’s no weird patchiness. It makes me look freshly sun-kissed, even though I spend every day drenched in SPF 50 (sun safety is life). I use the Express Advanced Bronzing Mousse on my bod, and the Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist after applying my facial skincare."





Marina Gainulina, Freelance Writer.

"Having tried and tested no less than eleventy billion fake tans, this is the one I instinctively reach for whenever I've left doing my weekend tanning routine to the last minute (every. damn. time.) Warning: do not try this at home if this is your first foray into self-tanning, and/or when you're deliriously exhausted at 11pm on a Thursday night, as it doesn't have a guide colour - meaning it goes on completely clear, so you must rely on only your memory and a slight sheen to remind you where you've already applied the product.

"For the experienced among us, the transparent water-to-lightweight-foam formula is ideal and leaves you with a natural shade. Its fresh eucalyptus scent means I don't end up smelling (too much) like a dirty sock post-application. As an added bonus, your partner won't judge you for ruining their new white linen sheets since the absence of a guide colour means no tan-transfer. At less than 20 bucks a pop and conveniently available at Priceline, this is a staple in my beauty cupboard."





Lacey-Jade Christie, You Beauty Collective.

"My go-to fake tan is Australian Glow. It's been in my beauty routine for over a year now because I LOVE the bronzed glow it gives me. It has a maximum four hour development time which means it's not going to ruin my sheets and it's really gentle on my sensitive skin. All of their products are also cruelty-free and vegan. Their bottles are made from ocean waste plastic and they're reusable so I feel like I'm helping the environment as well."

Ali Whittle, Content Creator.

"I am all about sunscreen and never sunbaking - those days are well and truly over! But I do love a hint of colour and glowing skin - who doesn’t? So when I want a natural looking tan, my absolute favourite is St Tropez Self Tan Purity Vitamins Bronzing Water Body Mist and St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Vitamins Bronzing Water Face Serum. It goes on clear, smells like a tropical holiday, doesn’t stain anything, has lovely skincare benefits and the colour is just perfect."

