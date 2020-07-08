As anyone who loves makeup will agree, eyeshadow is where the fun happens. It's the step in your makeup routine that allows you to seriously change up your look﻿, depending on how you're feeling. Especially when you have a trusty palette on hand.

If you're off to daytime drinks, there's a champagne shimmer for that. An evening date? There are darker, sultry shades that will work beautifully, if that's your vibe.

Here's how to do a no-black smokey eye. Post continues below.

These days there are countless eyeshadow palettes to choose from, which can make it hard to decide which one will suit you individually. But it doesn't have to be.

When it comes to buying a palette you know you'll love and use until you hit pan, there are a few things you should consider. Firstly, think about the lid shades you gravitate towards. If you love shimmery bronzes and golds, find a palette that focuses on that.

Next, think about whether you prefer cool or warm undertones in your shadows. (Generally speaking, if your skin has an olive undertone, pick warm. While if you have a pink undertone, pick cool. But it's entirely up to you and your colour preferences.)

Finally, think about how much you like to experiment with eyeshadow. If you usually stick between a day and night time look, buy the quad. If you want to try a little more, grab the palette with six shades. And keep going from there.

When it comes to beautiful colour payoff and quality, you'll want to buy well - it's worth it.

We've rounded up the five best tried and tested eyeshadow palettes, in our expert opinion - drawing on the advice of You Beauty co-hosts, Amy Clark, Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren, as well as one recommended by this writer.

Image: Sephora.

A favourite of Amy Clark's is the Fenty Beauty Snap eyeshadow palette. It includes six peachy shades - three are matte, while three are shimmer.

Something that this palette has that you'll want to look out for, is a neutral shade (the one at the bottom left). A shade like this is a great place to start when layering eyeshadow. Swipe it across your lid and then add your chosen colour(s) next.

Image: MCoBeauty.

Next up, a cheapy supermarket favourite.

Now, people used to consider the more expensive palettes better quality when it comes to how pigmented the colour is and how long it lasts on the lid. But these days, there are plenty of savey options that do just that. This palette in particular, (along with the Australis Mini eyeshadow palettes) is one that Leigh likes.

﻿The palette includes both warm and cool options (perfect for those that are unsure which undertones would suit them best) along with shimmers and mattes. It also comes in various other colours.

Other colour options. Image: Supplied.

Image: Mecca.

This is a palette for the ladies that want to experiment with colour. It includes 35 shades in five different finishes (mattes, shimmers, satins, foils and glitters) and is one of Kelly McCarren's favourites. During an episode of You Beauty this year, Kelly shared, "t﻿hese shadows are glorious. They are so smoothy, creamy and pigmented."

Morphe makes plenty other palettes that include different shades and come in various other sizes. So if you want to get creative with your eyes, these are some fun options.

Listen to Kelly discuss why she loves this Morphe eyeshadow palette so much. Post continues below.

Image: Net-A-Porter.

If you're looking to invest in eyeshadow, but generally stick between a daytime and nighttime look, this is the palette to get your hands on. Charlotte Tilbury's luxury quads include four shades that not only work perfectly together, but look beautiful on their own. And depending on your skin tone and favourite eyeshadow colours, there are plenty of colourways to pick from.﻿

Yes, these palettes are a little more pricey, but anyone who has tried them will confirm that they are 100 per cent worth it.

How the colours look in person. Image: Supplied.

Image: Sephora.

Lastly, my personal favourite. The Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Palette is probably the best eyeshadow palette I've ever used. The shades are unbelievably creamy, super pigmented (you only need the tiniest bit) and work really well together.

﻿

﻿I can confidently share that I've used every colour multiple times and the looks that you can create with this palette are endless. I recommend this to anyone that loves playing with makeup. 11/10.

And you can read how I created a bronze smokey eye with this palette here.

Feature image: Supplied.