5 things every curly-haired girl needs to know, from a Hollywood hairstylist.

Curly hair can be confusing to care for. Whether you're coily like Tracee Ellis Ross, wavy like Lorde, or somewhere in between, caring and styling naturally curly hair can be a TASK.

And it's partly because everyone's curl texture and pattern are completely different. Certain products or a specific hair care routine that might work for someone else, might not work for you. The major rule here, however, is accepting the natural texture of your curls. This is a biggie. The volume! The kinks! The whole shebang! Because working with, not against your curl pattern, is the first step to getting your best hair yet. So, put down that straightener!

Watch: Here are five easy ways to lift your hair game. Post continues below.

There are, of course, a few other things that can help make your life a whole lot easier (and stress-free).

That's why we asked Emmy-nominated stylist to the stars (think movies like Black Panther, The Help, Dream Girls and The Hunger Games), Camille Friend, for the best curl tips and tricks she uses at-home and on set.

Tip #1: Dry your hair with the right kind of towel.

Yes! There's a right way and a wrong way to towel dry your hair, you guys.

For perfect curls sans the damage, Friend recommends ditching your regular cotton hair towel for a microfibre one. Cotton towels are harsh on your hair and can cause breakage or split ends, whereas microfibre towels are much more gentle.

Listen: An expert's guide to curly hair. Post continues below.

Twisting your hair up into a turban will also give your hair maximum lift at the root. "I am a huge fan of microfibre towels and scrunching the hair to enhance your curls," said Friend.

We recommend checking out Turbie Twist Super Absorbent Hair Towel, $9.60 or Coco & Eve Microfibre Towel Wrap, $34.90 if you're looking for options.

Tip #2: Detangle your hair when wet.

If you're anything like us, you don't really think twice about what kind of brush you're using when it comes to brushing out your hair. But did you know some brushes are better than others with maintaining your curls?

"I like to use a detangle brush when the hair is wet and the Denman brush is one of my favourites," said Friend.

If you haven't heard of the Denman brush before, it's basically a cult favourite that's been around for over 80 years.

While it's recently catapulted into popularity by TikTok (#DenmanBrush has over 15 million views NBD), it's been praised by celebrity hairstylists for yonks as an easy way to achieve a wash-and-go, curly look.

Tip #3: Never use too much heat.

W-wo-woah! What setting do you have that bad boy on? According to Friend, curly hair is best if air dried. "With curly hair, you should not use too much heat. I like to avoid blow-drying."

Instead of burning the absolute s**t out of your hair, Friend recommends reaching for moisture-boosting products that will help nourish and hydrate your strands, before simply letting it air dry naturally.

"The HASK Curl Care Collection is perfect for 'no heat styling' and has coconut oil, argan oil, and vitamin E oils to moisturise the hair. It also has an added ingredient called the Curl Complex to fight frizz, said Friend.

"Curly hair works well when you first use a moisturising product and then gel or mousse for hold."

Tip #4: Braid your hair at night.

To protect your hair while you sleep (cause things can get tangled AF), and to up the volume and texture the next day, Friend recommends doing a braid before bed at night. This is an especially good tip for 'second day' hair.

"I love how when you braid curly hair you get beautiful 'mermaid waves', she said. "Also, this is a great way to sleep so your hair doesn’t get tangled and looks gorgeous in the morning."

Tip #5: Try the 'plop' technique.

Have you heard of the plop technique? No? It's one of the most popular beauty trends on TikTok and it's all about nabbing perfectly defined, frizz-free curls, after every wash. Dreamy.

"I love this new technique called 'plopping'. This is how you do it (give it a try!): Add product into the hair, like the HASK Curl Care 5-in-1 Leave-In Spray, scrunching hair into the head (to form curls) and wrap the hair on top of your head with a microfibre towel or t-shirt for 20 to 30 mins. Then you dry with a diffuser or air dry," explains Friend. "I think plopping works!"

Check out the results below:

Worth a shot? We think so!

Are you a curly-haired gal? Have you tried any of these tips before? Share with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Getty