The 6 best cock rings for solo and couple play, ranked.

When you think of a cock ring, images of the typical black silicone cock ring that sits at the base of the shaft to delay ejaculation probably pop up in your mind. ...But that is just where it starts. Trust us.

There’s a whole new world out there, with cock rings designed for pleasuring the wearer and their partners during sex. So there's never been a better time to pick up a cock ring to experiment with.

Cock rings can be worn in many ways, from hugging the shaft, worn around the balls, or even both at the same time, they can help delay ejaculation, strengthen your erection, and prolong sexual stamina so you can last even longer.

Whether you feel submissive and want your partner to take control via an app on their phone, or want to stimulate your partner’s clitoris during intercourse - as, let's be honest, trying to fit a hand between the two of you during a sweaty session in the dark is almost impossible.

So, without further ado, here are all the best cock rings you’ll be dying to add to your basket. (And before you ask, yes, they all come in discreet packaging. You're welcome.)

Considered essential to have if you’re looking to try cock rings for the first time, this set of three thick silicone cock rings are made from hypoallergenic silicone and works great with water-based lubricant.

Experiment with different combinations by wearing them around the shaft and testicles to help delay ejaculating and strengthen erections.

The extra chunkiness of the cock rings can help boost your sexual stamina and applies firm, yet comfortable pressure. Sweep over sensitive areas with your sexual partners, whether that be the clitoris or perineum to maximise their sexual pleasure.

The three sizes included in the pack measure diameter from small: 1.2 inches, medium: 1.45 inches, to large: 1.6 inches.

This is by far our top pick for beginners venturing into the realm of cock rings!

The Bionic Bullet Vibrating Cock Ring is the perfect companion under the sheets that takes intercourse with a partner to the next notch.

With five functioning vibrating modes, you can find the rhythm that matches yours, as the textured silicone ring vibrates against your partner’s clitoris or perineal, while simultaneously the dual rings hug the shaft and testicles for a boosted sensation.

You can take the bullet vibrator out and use it separately to the cock ring, giving you two sex toys in one. And for that bargain reason, this guy is number two on our list.

Technology is rapidly improving in all departments, but especially in the bedroom.

In this case, you can take full control of a silky-smooth silicone cock ring through a mobile app - ideal if you don’t want to lose the momentum when you’re in the moment.

There’s a generous 10 vibrating modes to choose from, offering tailored pleasure for you and your partner, regardless of whether you’re being submissive or taking the lead.

There’s no single way to wear this, as it can be used in a variety of positions, using the stimulating vibrations on the perineum or any other sensitive areas. It’s both waterproof and rechargeable with a USB attachment, which we love to see.

Don’t just slip it on, but slip it in.

With two rings that sit comfortably and firmly in front and behind the balls, this cock ring trembles with two speeds and five different patterns to aid stronger erections and more intense orgasms, especially when in conjunction with the vibrating butt plug that sends an endurable ripple of pleasure to your bottom.

It works great with a partner too, with a bullet vibrator built onto the ring that hugs the shaft, it can stimulate your spouse or partner at the same time. CUTE.

PS. With this one, as it’s made with high-quality silicone, it’s best to use a water-based lubricant.

Finding the rhythm can be the make or break factor in whether you cross the finish line to climax. As soon as you can feel the first pulsations that indicate the final hurdle is coming, you may choose to change gears to maximise the orgasm. And as this couple’s ring has a liberal 20 powerful gears to choose from, you can do this switch with ease.

The controls are super easy to use and it’s designed with an elongated shape that allows for targeted partner contact, so you can hit the spot when you’re in the zone. It’s both waterproof and rechargeable too!

From the touch of one button, the fluttering rabbit nubs stimulate your spouse while the silicone ring enhances your erection, and delays ejaculation making for a more intimate and exciting intercourse session.

It’s whisper-quiet and measures one inch in diameter for a more snug fit. It loses points for catering to a limited size range, but gets some bonus points for being pink - leaving it as the sixth best cock ring on our list!

