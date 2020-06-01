It's candle season. From $6 to $426, 17 women share their all-time favourites.

Candles have the unique ability to calmly and instantly change your mood.

Now that we’re all spending more time at home, there’s no better time to invest in a scented candle to help craft a signature scent for your household.

It can be one of the most important factors in creating a soothing ambiance for your lounge room, bedroom, or even bathroom.

Below, the Mamamia community share their recommendations — and they’re so good you’ll never want to leave the house.

Whether you’re in the market for a floral and fresh smell or a sweet and sugary one, or simply a cheap one, we have you covered.

Here’s what 17 women shared with us, when we asked them for their favourite candle.

“This is my new favourite candle, because it smells like my old favourite Tigerlily ones that were discontinued.”

"This is such a fresh-smelling candle that never fails to receive a compliment when I have guests over! Just divine."

"Bullshit is the most beautiful warm smelling candle. It’s the type of candle that just makes you feel nice and fuzzy. Also it smells amazing even when it’s not burning. And the name is also just fantastic."

"This candle smells like a patisserie! Yum."

"It's such a beautiful and unique unisex scent. It makes my house smell like a sexy library."

"It's this warm, sweet but not overpowering scent and I always get compliments when I use it. It also just lets off the scent without having to burn the candle which is a plus."

"This might be a little floral for some people, but I love it in my living area – it's a happy scent. I like both the regular and Noire."

"This candle from Cire Trvdon is totally gorgeous and sexy. I love it not only because its my namesake candle, but its described as smelling like 'Iris, jasmine and rose dress their petals in handsome leather. This swashbuckling fragrance pays homage to Madeleine de Maupin — accomplished horsewoman, fencer and renown 17th century dissident.'"

"If you're not into the sweeter, fruitier scents and favour something a bit more masculine, this guy might be up your alley. With notes of cardamum, patchouli and sandalwood, it's a total mood-setter. And the hardy gold vessel doubles as a chic sculpture for your shelf! I sometimes rub the wax on my wrist pulse point before I leave the house. The oily perfume is that good."

"It's smokey and subtle, but gives off a relaxed vibe – the type you get when you go into a really nice day spa or yoga studio. Makes me feel like my house is 100 times more zen and I burn it almost everyday."

"This candle smells like a day at the beach. With a delicious sweet coconut scent, if you want something to put you in a vacay vibe, this is it!"

"Peppermint Grove candles are such good quality, you don't even need to burn them to make your room smell beautiful. They specialise in really fresh floral scents and come in gorgeous glass containers."

"This candle instantly calms me after a stressful day and is affordable enough that I can burn it every day without breaking the bank. Makes the whole room smell delicious and relaxed, and also helps me get a great sleep."

"I am obsessed with these candles from Etikette. They are Australian made. I got the Figgy Pudding one. Smells like Christmas!"

"This candle looks great AND smells great. It's super expensive, but it is also the ultimate candle investment."

"Kmart has a dupe for the extremely popular Mrs Darcy candles and it is so so good."

"Personally, I love a fruity and fresh smell and this candle provides the perfect smell for our household. Plus, I love the boutique-vibe of the packaging!"

